International Review of Cytology
1st Edition
Volume 42
Serial Editors: G. H. Bourne J. F. Danielli K.W. Jeon
eBook ISBN: 9780080585796
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th October 1975
Page Count: 349
Details
- No. of pages:
- 349
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1975
- Published:
- 28th October 1975
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080585796
About the Serial Editor
G. H. Bourne
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Anatomy, Yerkes Regional Primate Research Center, Emory University, Atlanta, Georgia
J. F. Danielli
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biochemical Pharmacology,School of Pharmacy,State University of New York at Buffalo,Buffalo, New York
K.W. Jeon
Affiliations and Expertise
Center for Theoretical Biology, State University of New York at Buffalo, Buffalo, New York
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.