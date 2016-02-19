International Review of Cytology
1st Edition
Volume 28
Serial Editors: G.H. Bourne J. F. Danielli Kwang Jeon
eBook ISBN: 9780080585659
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th February 1970
Page Count: 386
Description
International Review of Cytology presents current advances and comprehensive reviews in cell biology – both plant and animal. Authored by some of the foremost scientists in the field, each volume provides up-to-date information and directions for future research.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 386
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1970
- Published:
- 28th February 1970
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080585659
About the Serial Editor
G.H. Bourne
Affiliations and Expertise
Yerkes Regional Primate Research Center, Emory University Atlanta, Georgia
J. F. Danielli
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biochemical Pharmacology,School of Pharmacy,State University of New York at Buffalo,Buffalo, New York
Kwang Jeon
Affiliations and Expertise
Center for Theoretical Biology, State University of New York at Buffalo
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.