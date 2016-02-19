International Review of Cytology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123643285, 9780080585659

International Review of Cytology

1st Edition

Volume 28

Serial Editors: G.H. Bourne J. F. Danielli Kwang Jeon
eBook ISBN: 9780080585659
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th February 1970
Page Count: 386
Description

International Review of Cytology presents current advances and comprehensive reviews in cell biology – both plant and animal. Authored by some of the foremost scientists in the field, each volume provides up-to-date information and directions for future research.

About the Serial Editor

G.H. Bourne

Affiliations and Expertise

Yerkes Regional Primate Research Center, Emory University Atlanta, Georgia

J. F. Danielli

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Biochemical Pharmacology,School of Pharmacy,State University of New York at Buffalo,Buffalo, New York

Kwang Jeon

Affiliations and Expertise

Center for Theoretical Biology, State University of New York at Buffalo

