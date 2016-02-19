International Review of Cytology
1st Edition
Volume 9
Serial Editors: G. H. Bourne J.F. Danielli
eBook ISBN: 9780080878669
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1960
Page Count: 423
Details
- No. of pages:
- 423
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1960
- Published:
- 1st January 1960
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080878669
About the Serial Editor
G. H. Bourne
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Anatomy, Yerkes Regional Primate Research Center, Emory University, Atlanta, Georgia
J.F. Danielli
Affiliations and Expertise
Zoology Department King’s College London, England
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.