International Review of Cytology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123643025, 9780080585437

International Review of Cytology

1st Edition

Volume 2

Serial Editors: G.H. Bourne J.F. Danielli
eBook ISBN: 9780080585437
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1953
Page Count: 544
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
225.00
191.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
544
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1953
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080585437

About the Serial Editor

G.H. Bourne

Affiliations and Expertise

London Hospital Medical College London, England

J.F. Danielli

Affiliations and Expertise

Zoology Department King’s College London, England

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.