International Review of Connective Tissue Research, Volume 9 provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of connective tissue research. This book reviews the methods involved in chromosome mapping of genes and their application to genes. Organized into six chapters, this volume begins with an overview of basement membranes updates. This text then examines the widespread use of the methods of immunofluorescence and immune electron microscopy. Other chapters consider the degradation of collagen in vivo that is of necessity under close biological control. This book discusses as well the nature and role of inhibitors of the collagenolytic enzymes in normal and pathological conditions. The final chapter emphasizes that in addition to the multiplicity of functions of connective tissue in various organs, the formation of this tissue is the major mechanism of the repair of damaged tissues in species that have lost the power of regeneration. This book is a valuable resource for biochemists.