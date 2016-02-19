International Review of Connective Tissue Research
1st Edition
Volume 9
Description
International Review of Connective Tissue Research, Volume 9 provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of connective tissue research. This book reviews the methods involved in chromosome mapping of genes and their application to genes. Organized into six chapters, this volume begins with an overview of basement membranes updates. This text then examines the widespread use of the methods of immunofluorescence and immune electron microscopy. Other chapters consider the degradation of collagen in vivo that is of necessity under close biological control. This book discusses as well the nature and role of inhibitors of the collagenolytic enzymes in normal and pathological conditions. The final chapter emphasizes that in addition to the multiplicity of functions of connective tissue in various organs, the formation of this tissue is the major mechanism of the repair of damaged tissues in species that have lost the power of regeneration. This book is a valuable resource for biochemists.
Wound Healing
I. A Biologist's View on Wound Healing
II. Cellular Factors Affecting Wound Healing
III. Environmental and Extracellular Matrix Influences on the Healing Process
IV. Scar Formation—A Dangerous Solution to Injury
V. Conclusions and Future Prospects for Improved Healing
Biosynthesis of Proteoglycans: An Approach to Locate it in Different Membrane Systems
I. Introduction
II. Structure of Proteoglycans
III. Biosynthesis of Proteoglycans
Chromosome Mapping of Connective Tissue Protein Gene
I. Introduction
II. History of Somatic Cell Hybridization
III. Techniques Used in Somatic Cell Hybridization
IV. Somatic Cell Genetics of Connective Tissue Proteins
V. Conclusions
Collagenolytic Enzymes and Their Naturally Occurring Inhibitors
I. Introduction
II. Mechanisms of Collagenolysis
III. Inhibitors
IV. Summary and Future Research
The Molecular Organization of Basement Membranes
I. Introduction
II. Methods in Basement Membrane Biochemistry
III. Collagenous Components
IV. Glycoproteins
V. Proteoglycans
VI. Factors Influencing the Molecular Organization of Basement Membranes
VII. Concluding Remarks
VIII. Notes Added in Proof
Localization of Collagen Types in Tissues
I. Introduction
II. Structure of Collagen Types
III. Biochemical Localization of Collagen Types
IV. Immunohistological Localization of Collagen Types
V. Localization of Collagen Types in Tissues
VI. Conclusions
