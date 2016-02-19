International Review of Connective Tissue Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123637093, 9781483191713

International Review of Connective Tissue Research

1st Edition

Volume 9

Editors: David A. Hall D. S. Jackson
eBook ISBN: 9781483191713
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1981
Page Count: 354
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

International Review of Connective Tissue Research, Volume 9 provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of connective tissue research. This book reviews the methods involved in chromosome mapping of genes and their application to genes. Organized into six chapters, this volume begins with an overview of basement membranes updates. This text then examines the widespread use of the methods of immunofluorescence and immune electron microscopy. Other chapters consider the degradation of collagen in vivo that is of necessity under close biological control. This book discusses as well the nature and role of inhibitors of the collagenolytic enzymes in normal and pathological conditions. The final chapter emphasizes that in addition to the multiplicity of functions of connective tissue in various organs, the formation of this tissue is the major mechanism of the repair of damaged tissues in species that have lost the power of regeneration. This book is a valuable resource for biochemists.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Wound Healing

I. A Biologist's View on Wound Healing

II. Cellular Factors Affecting Wound Healing

III. Environmental and Extracellular Matrix Influences on the Healing Process

IV. Scar Formation—A Dangerous Solution to Injury

V. Conclusions and Future Prospects for Improved Healing

References

Biosynthesis of Proteoglycans: An Approach to Locate it in Different Membrane Systems

I. Introduction

II. Structure of Proteoglycans

III. Biosynthesis of Proteoglycans

References

Chromosome Mapping of Connective Tissue Protein Gene

I. Introduction

II. History of Somatic Cell Hybridization

III. Techniques Used in Somatic Cell Hybridization

IV. Somatic Cell Genetics of Connective Tissue Proteins

V. Conclusions

References

Collagenolytic Enzymes and Their Naturally Occurring Inhibitors

I. Introduction

II. Mechanisms of Collagenolysis

III. Inhibitors

IV. Summary and Future Research

References

The Molecular Organization of Basement Membranes

I. Introduction

II. Methods in Basement Membrane Biochemistry

III. Collagenous Components

IV. Glycoproteins

V. Proteoglycans

VI. Factors Influencing the Molecular Organization of Basement Membranes

VII. Concluding Remarks

VIII. Notes Added in Proof

References

Localization of Collagen Types in Tissues

I. Introduction

II. Structure of Collagen Types

III. Biochemical Localization of Collagen Types

IV. Immunohistological Localization of Collagen Types

V. Localization of Collagen Types in Tissues

VI. Conclusions

References

Index


Details

No. of pages:
354
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483191713

About the Editor

David A. Hall

D. S. Jackson

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.