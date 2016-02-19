International Review of Connective Tissue Research
1st Edition
Volume 1
Description
International Review of Connective Tissue Research, Volume 1 is a collection of papers that deals with fibroblast, the hormonal control of connective tissues, and calcification of skeletal tissues. One paper reports on the origin, morphology, structure, and the effect of drugs on fibroblasts such as the toxic substance found in sweet pea meal that causes human lathryrism. Another paper discuses hormonal control of connective tissue related to aging, arteriosclerosis, tumors, infection, fertility, and endocrine diseases. The author also describes the repair process of an injured connective tissue; it is characterized by edema, mucinous, and fibrous organization of the extracellular water—a process similar to regeneration and growth. One author describes the structure and general distribution of susceptible blood vessels, as well as, vascular degeneration in diabetes. Another author describes the calcification and formation of bones. He reviews Robison's theory of calcification, the seeding or nucleation concept of calcification, and the role of alkaline phosphatase in calcification. This volume will prove valuable for pathologists, endocrinologists, physiologists, molecular or cellular biologists, gerontologists, and researchers in gene therapy, pharmacology or micro-chemistry.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Foreword
The Fibroblast
I. Origin, Morphology, and Structure
II. Interrelationship of Fibroblasts with Other Connective Tissue Cells
III. Function of Fibroblasts
IV. Enzymes and Fibroblasts
V. Fibroblasts and Hormones
VI. The Effect of Drugs on Fibroblasts
VII. Disorders of Function
VIII. Response of Fibroblasts to Injury
IX. Fibroblasts and Malignant Disease
X. Tissue Culture in Fibroblast Research
References
The Hormonal Control of Connective Tissue
I. Connective Tissue
II. Hormones and Their Tissue Targets
III. Aging of Connective Tissue
IV. Arteriosclerosis
V. Regeneration, Repair, and Growth
VI. Tumors
VII. Infection
VIII. Inflammation
IX. Fertility and Reproduction
X. Endocrine Diseases
XI. Hormone Therapy
References
Chemical Aspects of Collagen Fibrillogenesis
I. Introduction
II. The Nature and Distribution of Collagen Fibers
III. Chemical Composition of Collagen Fibers
IV. The Structure of Collagen Fibers
V. Properties of Tropocollagen
VI. Aggregation of Tropocollagen In Vitro
VII. The Biosynthesis of Collagen
VIII. The Induction of Collagen Fiber Formation In Vivo
IX. Tropocollagen as a Precursor of Collagen Fiber in Biological Systems
X. Collagen Formation as a Problem in Protein Synthesis
XI. Summary
References
Molecular Structure of Collagen
I. General Survey
II. Main Properties of Collagen
III. Structure at the Molecular Level in the Fiber
IV. Structure at the Electron Microscope Level
V. Structure in Solution
VI. Related Proteins and Crystallization on Collagen
References
The Enzymes of The Elastase Complex
I. Introduction
II. Elastoproteinase (E2, Real Elastase, Proteolytic Elastase Component)
III. Elastomucase (Elf Elastomucoproteinase, Mucolytic Elastase Component)
IV. The Elastase Inhibition
V. The Mechanism of Elastolysis
VI. The Structure of Elastic Fibers and Elastic Tissue as Revealed by the Enzymes of the Elastase Complex
VII. The Possible Implications of the Enzymes of the Elastase Complex in Aging and Selected Diseases, Especially the Process of Atherosclerosis
References
Connective Tissue changes in Atherosclerosis
I. Delineation of Atherosclerosis
II. Nutrition of the Arterial Walls
III. Arterial Endothelium in Atherosclerosis
IV. The Primary Lesion of Atherosclerosis
V. Elastic Tissue in Atherosclerosis
VI. Elastase and Atherosclerosis
VII. Further Development of Atherosclerosis from the Primary Lesions
VIII. Collagen Fibers in Atherosclerosis
IX. Mucopolysaccharides in Atherosclerosis
X. Changes in the Muscular Layer of Arteries in Atherosclerosis
XI. Calcification
XII. Concluding Remarks
References
Diabetes and Vascular Degeneration
I. Introduction
II. Vascular Degeneration in Diabetes
III. Discussion
References
Calcification of Skeletal Tissues
I. Introduction
II. Calcification and Formation of Bones
III. Mechanism of Calcification
References
