International Review of Connective Tissue Research
1st Edition
Volume 3
Description
International Review of Connective Tissue Research, Volume 3 is a collection of papers that deals with the histochemisty of connective tissues. One paper reviews the histochemistry of connective tissues, including fibrous components such as collagen, reticulum, cellulose fibers, elastic fibers. Connective tissues known as osteoblasts and odontoblasts produce bone/cartilage and teeth. One author examines the biochemistry and pathology of the connective tissue of the periodontium that is related to periodontal disease. He also examines the role of oral bacteria in the pathogenesis of periodontitis; he concludes that bacterial enzymes can increase permeability for other bacterial types to directly elicit inflammation. One author analyzes the physical chemistry of gelatin and gelatin transition. He concludes that the rate of fold formation and the stability of the fold-units on single-chain gelatins and on multichain gelatins depend on the relative effectiveness of ions. Single-chain gelatins have the highest rate of network junction point formation; multichain gelatins, with enhanced cyclic junction point formation, have less network-forming properties. Cellular biologists, pathologists, physiologists, gerontologists, and researchers in gene therapy, pharmacology, micro- or molecular chemistry will find this book highly informative.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Tentative Contents of Subsequent Volumes the Histochemistry of the Connective Tissues
I. Introduction
II. The Histochemistry of Connective Tissue Cells
III. Ground Substance
IV. Fibrous Components
V. Bone and Cartilage
VI. Teeth
VII. Hyalin
VIII. Amyloid
IX. Fibrinoid
References
Connective Tissue and Periodontal Disease
I. Introduction
II. Histochemical Studies of the Connective Tissue Ground Substance of the Gingiva
III. Biochemical Aspects of Periodontitis
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
Experimental Lathyrism
I. Introduction
II. Structural Changes
III. Biochemical Aspects of Periodontitis
IV. Chemical Changes
V. Lathyrogens, Potentiators, and Inhibitors
VI. Discussion
References
The Physical Chemistry of Gelatin
I. Introduction
II. Collagen—The Native Protein Source
III. The Collagen → Gelatin Transition
IV. Characterization of Gelatin in Dilute Solutions
V. Gelatin and Collagen-Fold Formation
References
Acid Hydrolases of Connective Tissue
I. Introduction
II. Acid Hydrolases
III. Problems in Studying the Distribution of Hydrolases in Connective Tissues
IV. Enzyme Distribution in Connective Tissues
V. Lysosomal Theory of Intracellular Digestion
VI. Role of Acid Hydrolases in Connective Tissue
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 296
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1965
- Published:
- 1st January 1965
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483195018