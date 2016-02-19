International Review of Connective Tissue Research, Volume 3 is a collection of papers that deals with the histochemisty of connective tissues. One paper reviews the histochemistry of connective tissues, including fibrous components such as collagen, reticulum, cellulose fibers, elastic fibers. Connective tissues known as osteoblasts and odontoblasts produce bone/cartilage and teeth. One author examines the biochemistry and pathology of the connective tissue of the periodontium that is related to periodontal disease. He also examines the role of oral bacteria in the pathogenesis of periodontitis; he concludes that bacterial enzymes can increase permeability for other bacterial types to directly elicit inflammation. One author analyzes the physical chemistry of gelatin and gelatin transition. He concludes that the rate of fold formation and the stability of the fold-units on single-chain gelatins and on multichain gelatins depend on the relative effectiveness of ions. Single-chain gelatins have the highest rate of network junction point formation; multichain gelatins, with enhanced cyclic junction point formation, have less network-forming properties. Cellular biologists, pathologists, physiologists, gerontologists, and researchers in gene therapy, pharmacology, micro- or molecular chemistry will find this book highly informative.