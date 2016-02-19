International Review of Connective Tissue Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483167534, 9781483195018

International Review of Connective Tissue Research

1st Edition

Volume 3

Editors: M. A. Epstein
eBook ISBN: 9781483195018
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 296
Description

International Review of Connective Tissue Research, Volume 3 is a collection of papers that deals with the histochemisty of connective tissues. One paper reviews the histochemistry of connective tissues, including fibrous components such as collagen, reticulum, cellulose fibers, elastic fibers. Connective tissues known as osteoblasts and odontoblasts produce bone/cartilage and teeth. One author examines the biochemistry and pathology of the connective tissue of the periodontium that is related to periodontal disease. He also examines the role of oral bacteria in the pathogenesis of periodontitis; he concludes that bacterial enzymes can increase permeability for other bacterial types to directly elicit inflammation. One author analyzes the physical chemistry of gelatin and gelatin transition. He concludes that the rate of fold formation and the stability of the fold-units on single-chain gelatins and on multichain gelatins depend on the relative effectiveness of ions. Single-chain gelatins have the highest rate of network junction point formation; multichain gelatins, with enhanced cyclic junction point formation, have less network-forming properties. Cellular biologists, pathologists, physiologists, gerontologists, and researchers in gene therapy, pharmacology, micro- or molecular chemistry will find this book highly informative.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Tentative Contents of Subsequent Volumes the Histochemistry of the Connective Tissues

I. Introduction

II. The Histochemistry of Connective Tissue Cells

III. Ground Substance

IV. Fibrous Components

V. Bone and Cartilage

VI. Teeth

VII. Hyalin

VIII. Amyloid

IX. Fibrinoid

References

Connective Tissue and Periodontal Disease

I. Introduction

II. Histochemical Studies of the Connective Tissue Ground Substance of the Gingiva

III. Biochemical Aspects of Periodontitis

IV. Concluding Remarks

References

Experimental Lathyrism

I. Introduction

II. Structural Changes

III. Biochemical Aspects of Periodontitis

IV. Chemical Changes

V. Lathyrogens, Potentiators, and Inhibitors

VI. Discussion

References

The Physical Chemistry of Gelatin

I. Introduction

II. Collagen—The Native Protein Source

III. The Collagen → Gelatin Transition

IV. Characterization of Gelatin in Dilute Solutions

V. Gelatin and Collagen-Fold Formation

References

Acid Hydrolases of Connective Tissue

I. Introduction

II. Acid Hydrolases

III. Problems in Studying the Distribution of Hydrolases in Connective Tissues

IV. Enzyme Distribution in Connective Tissues

V. Lysosomal Theory of Intracellular Digestion

VI. Role of Acid Hydrolases in Connective Tissue

References

Author Index

Subject Index

