International Review of Connective Tissue Research
1st Edition
Volume 2
Description
International Review of Connective Tissue Research, Volume 2 is a collection of papers that deals with the morphological background, physiological, and pathological aspects of studies done on connective tissues. One paper discusses the precipitation of collagen fibers from solution — that fibrils form in vitro and in vivo by similar mechanisms. Another paper examines the importance of elastic tissues in the reactions of connective tissue including diseases of the vascular and pulmonary systems. As simple as elastic tissues appear to be, these can be models in studies of the basic structure and function of other more complicated tissues. One author discusses the physiology of the connective tissues of the reproductive tract; he concludes that defects in the connective tissue functions can cause failure in ovulation or the formation of cystic ovaries. Other authors discuss the diseases of collagen and related tissues (rheumatic fever, rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematous, osteoarthritis, osteoporosis), as well as the aging process. One author analyzes the role of collagen fibers in aging: whether factors exist that causes cross-linking or ester cross-links or the dissolution of the collagen macromolecule associated with the aging of collagen. This book can prove helpful for molecular or cellular biologists, pathologists, physiologists, gerontologists, and researchers in gene therapy, pharmacology or micro-chemistry.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
The Precipitation Of Collagen Fibers From Solution
I. Introduction
II. Historical
III. The Nature of Collagen Solutions
IV. Modes of Aggregation of Collagen
V. Formation of "Native-Type" Fibrils
VI. Stability of Precipitated Collagen
VII. Biological Implications
References
Elastic tissue
I. Introduction
II. Definition
III. History
IV. Phylogeny
V. Ontogeny
VI. Anatomy
VII. Physicochemical Properties
VIII. Morphochemical Structure
IX. Histogenesis
X. Metabolism
XI. Pathological Conditions Involving Elastin
XII. Summary
References
Chemistry and Metabolism of Connective Tissue Glycosam Inoglycans (Mucopolysaccharides)
I. Introduction
II. Hyaluronic Acid
III. Dermatan Sulfate
IV. Chondroitin Sulfates
V. Keratan Sulfate
VI. Heparin and Heparan Sulfates
VII. Separation Methods
VIII. Synthesis
IX. Excretion
References
The Physiology of the Connective Tissues of the Reproductive Tract
I. General Introduction
II. Components of Connective Tissues
III. The Connective Tissues of the Reproductive Tract
IV. The Uterus
V. Connective Tissues of the Birth Canal
VI. The Placenta and Fetal Membranes
VII. The Connective Tissues of the Ovary
VIII. Conclusions
References
Diseases of Collagen and Related Tissues
I. Constituents of Connective Tissue
II. The Concept of "Collagen" or "Connective Tissue" Disease
III. Morbid Anatomy of Connective Tissue Injury
IV. An Etiological Classification of Diseases of Connective Tissue
V. Connective Tissue Diseases with Evidence of Immunological Disturbance
VI. Genetically Determined Diseases of Connective Tissue
VII. Connective Tissue Diseases without Evidence of Immunological Disturbance or a Significant Genetic Determinant
References
Aging of the Collagen Fiber
I. The Fiber
II. Isotonic Thermal Contraction as a Measure of Biological Age of the Fiber
III. Isometric Method of Tension Measurement
IV. Chemical Contraction
V. Physical and Chemical Changes during Contraction
VI. The Hydroxyproline Test for Aging
VII. Influence of Different Substances on Cross-Links of the Fiber
VIII. Changes in Cross-Links During Aging
IX. Summary
References
Mucopolysaccharides, Collagen, and Nonfibrillar Proteins in Inflammation
I. Analytical Data
II. Summary
III. Conclusions
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 364
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483194998