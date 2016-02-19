International Review of Connective Tissue Research, Volume 2 is a collection of papers that deals with the morphological background, physiological, and pathological aspects of studies done on connective tissues. One paper discusses the precipitation of collagen fibers from solution — that fibrils form in vitro and in vivo by similar mechanisms. Another paper examines the importance of elastic tissues in the reactions of connective tissue including diseases of the vascular and pulmonary systems. As simple as elastic tissues appear to be, these can be models in studies of the basic structure and function of other more complicated tissues. One author discusses the physiology of the connective tissues of the reproductive tract; he concludes that defects in the connective tissue functions can cause failure in ovulation or the formation of cystic ovaries. Other authors discuss the diseases of collagen and related tissues (rheumatic fever, rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematous, osteoarthritis, osteoporosis), as well as the aging process. One author analyzes the role of collagen fibers in aging: whether factors exist that causes cross-linking or ester cross-links or the dissolution of the collagen macromolecule associated with the aging of collagen. This book can prove helpful for molecular or cellular biologists, pathologists, physiologists, gerontologists, and researchers in gene therapy, pharmacology or micro-chemistry.