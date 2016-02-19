International Review of Connective Tissue Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483167510, 9781483194998

International Review of Connective Tissue Research

1st Edition

Volume 2

Editors: M. A. Epstein
eBook ISBN: 9781483194998
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 364
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

International Review of Connective Tissue Research, Volume 2 is a collection of papers that deals with the morphological background, physiological, and pathological aspects of studies done on connective tissues. One paper discusses the precipitation of collagen fibers from solution — that fibrils form in vitro and in vivo by similar mechanisms. Another paper examines the importance of elastic tissues in the reactions of connective tissue including diseases of the vascular and pulmonary systems. As simple as elastic tissues appear to be, these can be models in studies of the basic structure and function of other more complicated tissues. One author discusses the physiology of the connective tissues of the reproductive tract; he concludes that defects in the connective tissue functions can cause failure in ovulation or the formation of cystic ovaries. Other authors discuss the diseases of collagen and related tissues (rheumatic fever, rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematous, osteoarthritis, osteoporosis), as well as the aging process. One author analyzes the role of collagen fibers in aging: whether factors exist that causes cross-linking or ester cross-links or the dissolution of the collagen macromolecule associated with the aging of collagen. This book can prove helpful for molecular or cellular biologists, pathologists, physiologists, gerontologists, and researchers in gene therapy, pharmacology or micro-chemistry.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

The Precipitation Of Collagen Fibers From Solution

I. Introduction

II. Historical

III. The Nature of Collagen Solutions

IV. Modes of Aggregation of Collagen

V. Formation of "Native-Type" Fibrils

VI. Stability of Precipitated Collagen

VII. Biological Implications

References

Elastic tissue

I. Introduction

II. Definition

III. History

IV. Phylogeny

V. Ontogeny

VI. Anatomy

VII. Physicochemical Properties

VIII. Morphochemical Structure

IX. Histogenesis

X. Metabolism

XI. Pathological Conditions Involving Elastin

XII. Summary

References

Chemistry and Metabolism of Connective Tissue Glycosam Inoglycans (Mucopolysaccharides)

I. Introduction

II. Hyaluronic Acid

III. Dermatan Sulfate

IV. Chondroitin Sulfates

V. Keratan Sulfate

VI. Heparin and Heparan Sulfates

VII. Separation Methods

VIII. Synthesis

IX. Excretion

References

The Physiology of the Connective Tissues of the Reproductive Tract

I. General Introduction

II. Components of Connective Tissues

III. The Connective Tissues of the Reproductive Tract

IV. The Uterus

V. Connective Tissues of the Birth Canal

VI. The Placenta and Fetal Membranes

VII. The Connective Tissues of the Ovary

VIII. Conclusions

References

Diseases of Collagen and Related Tissues

I. Constituents of Connective Tissue

II. The Concept of "Collagen" or "Connective Tissue" Disease

III. Morbid Anatomy of Connective Tissue Injury

IV. An Etiological Classification of Diseases of Connective Tissue

V. Connective Tissue Diseases with Evidence of Immunological Disturbance

VI. Genetically Determined Diseases of Connective Tissue

VII. Connective Tissue Diseases without Evidence of Immunological Disturbance or a Significant Genetic Determinant

References

Aging of the Collagen Fiber

I. The Fiber

II. Isotonic Thermal Contraction as a Measure of Biological Age of the Fiber

III. Isometric Method of Tension Measurement

IV. Chemical Contraction

V. Physical and Chemical Changes during Contraction

VI. The Hydroxyproline Test for Aging

VII. Influence of Different Substances on Cross-Links of the Fiber

VIII. Changes in Cross-Links During Aging

IX. Summary

References

Mucopolysaccharides, Collagen, and Nonfibrillar Proteins in Inflammation

I. Analytical Data

II. Summary

III. Conclusions

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
364
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1964
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483194998

About the Editor

M. A. Epstein

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.