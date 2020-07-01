International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, Volume 354
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
1. The biology of Lonp1: More than a mitochondrial protease
Lara Gibellini, Anna De Gaetano, Mauro Mandrioli, Elia Van Tongeren, Carlo Augusto Bortolotti, Andrea Cossarizza and Marcello Pinti
2. Molecular mechanisms of selective autophagy in Drosophila
Raksha Gohel, Athanasios Kournoutis, Stavroula Petridi and Ioannis P. Nezis
3. Links between cancer metabolism and cisplatin resistance
Veronica Cocetta, Eugenio Ragazzi and Monica Montopoli
4. New emerging roles of Polycystin-2 in the regulation of autophagy
Daniel Peña-Oyarzun, Ana Batista-Gonzalez, Catalina Kretschmar, Paulina Burgos, Sergio Lavandero, Eugenia Morselli and Alfredo Criollo
5. Pharmacological methods to transcriptionally modulate double-strand break DNA repair
Alanna R. Kaplan and Peter M. Glazer
6. Evolutionary insights into the aphid genome: Aphid genomics between quality problems and intriguing perspectives
Mauro Mandrioli and Gian Carlo Manicardi
7. Stratifying nutritional restriction in cancer therapy: Next stop, personalized medicine
Jelena Krstic, Thomas R. Pieber and Andreas Prokesch
8. The biology of vascular calcification
Quaglino Daniela, Boraldi Federica and Lofaro Francesco Demetrio
Description
International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, Volume 354 reviews and details current advances in cell and molecular biology. The IRCMB series has a worldwide readership, maintaining a high standard by publishing invited articles on important and timely topics that are authored by prominent cell and molecular biologists. Sections in this new release include P73 in health and disease, The biology of LONP1, Molecular mechanisms of selective autophagy in Drosophila, Metabolic reprogramming and cisplatin resistance, The biology of polycystin 2, Pharmacological methods to transcriptionally modulate double-strand break DNA repair, Evolutionary insights into the aphid genome, Stratifying nutritional interventions in cancer therapy: next stop, personalized medicine, Vascular calcifications in health and disease
Key Features
- Publishes invited review articles on selected topics as authored by established and active cell and molecular biologists whose work is drawn from international sources
- Offers a wide range of perspectives on specific subjects
Readership
A very wide public, ranging from undergraduate and graduate students to experienced scientists in a specific field
Details
- No. of pages:
- 277
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st July 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128199275
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.