International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128199275

International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, Volume 354

1st Edition

Hardcover ISBN: 9780128199275
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st July 2020
Page Count: 277
Table of Contents

1. The biology of Lonp1: More than a mitochondrial protease

Lara Gibellini, Anna De Gaetano, Mauro Mandrioli, Elia Van Tongeren, Carlo Augusto Bortolotti, Andrea Cossarizza and Marcello Pinti

2. Molecular mechanisms of selective autophagy in Drosophila

Raksha Gohel, Athanasios Kournoutis, Stavroula Petridi and Ioannis P. Nezis

3. Links between cancer metabolism and cisplatin resistance

Veronica Cocetta, Eugenio Ragazzi and Monica Montopoli

4. New emerging roles of Polycystin-2 in the regulation of autophagy

Daniel Peña-Oyarzun, Ana Batista-Gonzalez, Catalina Kretschmar, Paulina Burgos, Sergio Lavandero, Eugenia Morselli and Alfredo Criollo

5. Pharmacological methods to transcriptionally modulate double-strand break DNA repair

Alanna R. Kaplan and Peter M. Glazer

6. Evolutionary insights into the aphid genome: Aphid genomics between quality problems and intriguing perspectives

Mauro Mandrioli and Gian Carlo Manicardi

7. Stratifying nutritional restriction in cancer therapy: Next stop, personalized medicine

Jelena Krstic, Thomas R. Pieber and Andreas Prokesch

8. The biology of vascular calcification

Quaglino Daniela, Boraldi Federica and Lofaro Francesco Demetrio

Description

International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, Volume 354 reviews and details current advances in cell and molecular biology. The IRCMB series has a worldwide readership, maintaining a high standard by publishing invited articles on important and timely topics that are authored by prominent cell and molecular biologists. Sections in this new release include P73 in health and disease, The biology of LONP1, Molecular mechanisms of selective autophagy in Drosophila, Metabolic reprogramming and cisplatin resistance, The biology of polycystin 2, Pharmacological methods to transcriptionally modulate double-strand break DNA repair, Evolutionary insights into the aphid genome, Stratifying nutritional interventions in cancer therapy: next stop, personalized medicine, Vascular calcifications in health and disease

Key Features

  • Publishes invited review articles on selected topics as authored by established and active cell and molecular biologists whose work is drawn from international sources
  • Offers a wide range of perspectives on specific subjects

Readership

A very wide public, ranging from undergraduate and graduate students to experienced scientists in a specific field

