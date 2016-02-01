International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, Volume 322
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Series Page
- Contributors
- Chapter One: New Insights into Mechanisms and Functions of Nuclear Size Regulation
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Overview of Cellular Structures and Activities that Contribute to Nuclear Size Determination
- 3. Model Systems to Elucidate Mechanisms of Nuclear Size Regulation
- 4. Functional Significance of Nuclear Size and Morphology
- 5. Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Two: Rho Signaling in Dictyostelium discoideum
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. D. discoideum Rho GTPases
- 3. Effectors
- 4. Guanine Nucleotide Dissociation Inhibitors
- 5. Guanine Nucleotide Exchange Factors
- 6. GTPase Activating Proteins
- 7. Proteins With RhoGEF and RhoGAP Domains
- 8. Processes Regulated by Rho GTPases in D. discoideum
- 9. Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Three: Building Blocks of Functioning Brain: Cytoskeletal Dynamics in Neuronal Development
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Cytoskeletal Dynamics and Organization During Neuronal Development
- 3. Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Four: Membrane Trafficking in Neuronal Development: Ins and Outs of Neural Connectivity
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Exocytosis
- 3. Endocytosis
- 4. ER and Golgi
- 5. Other Regulators of Membrane Traffic
- 6. Conclusion and Future Directions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Five: Leukocytes Crossing the Endothelium: A Matter of Communication
- Abstract
- Abbreviations
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Rolling and Adhesion: Leukocyte Perspective
- 3. Rolling and Adhesion: Endothelial-cell Perspective
- 4. Diapedesis: Endothelial Cell–Cell Junction Regulation
- 5. Hemodynamic Shear Forces During Leukocyte TEM
- 6. Concluding Remarks
- Chapter Six: Membrane Dynamics and Signaling of the Coxsackievirus and Adenovirus Receptor
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. CAR Gene and Protein
- 3. CAR Membrane Dynamics
- 4. CAR Signaling and Role in Protein Trafficking
- 5. Concluding Remarks
- Chapter Seven: Catecholaminergic System of Invertebrates: Comparative and Evolutionary Aspects in Comparison With the Octopaminergic System
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. “Protozoan” Protists
- 3. Porifera
- 4. Cnidaria and Ctenophora
- 5. Protostomia
- 6. Deuterostomia
- 7. Catecholamines During Development and Metamorphosis
- 8. Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- Index
Description
International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology presents comprehensive reviews and current advances in cell and molecular biology, and includes articles that address the structure and control of gene expression, nucleocytoplasmic interactions, control of cell development and differentiation, and cell transformation and growth.
The series has a worldwide readership, maintaining a high standard by publishing invited articles on important and timely topics authored by prominent cell and molecular biologists.
Key Features
- Provides comprehensive reviews and current advances
- Presents a wide range of perspectives on specific subjects
- Valuable reference material for advanced undergraduates, graduate students, and professional scientists
Readership
Cell biologists, molecular biologists, developmental biologists, and physiologists (organ level), biomedical scientists and biochemists studying cell-cell interactions, cell variation and evolution students and researchers.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 418
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 1st February 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128052259
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128048092
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Kwang Jeon Serial Editor
Kwang Jeon received his Ph.D. in cell physiology at King’s College, University of London, UK, in 1964 and taught at SUNY Buffalo and University of Tennessee. His research was concerned with the biogenesis and function of cell components in two major areas: Integration of intracellular symbionts into host cells leading to the acquisition of new cell components and cell variation; Membrane-protein recycling during endo- and exocytosis.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA
Lorenzo Galluzzi Serial Editor
Lorenzo Galluzzi (born 1980) is currently Assistant Professor of Cell Biology in Radiation Oncology at the Department of Radiation Oncology of the Weill Cornell Medical College (New York, USA), and Honorary Associate Professor at the Faculty of Medicine of the Paris Descartes University (Paris, France). Prior to joining Weill Cornell Medical College (2017), Lorenzo Galluzzi was a Junior Scientist of the Research Team “Apoptosis, Cancer and Immunity” at the Cordeliers Research Center (Paris, France; 2012-2016). Lorenzo Galluzzi did his post-doctoral training at the Gustave Roussy Cancer Center (Villejuif, France; 2009-2011), after receiving his PhD from the Paris Sud University (Le Kremlin-Bicetre, France; 2005-2008). He is also Associate Director of the European Academy for Tumor Immunology (EATI), and Founding Member of the European Research Institute for Integrated Cellular Pathology (ERI-ICP). Lorenzo Galluzzi is best known for major experimental and conceptual contributions to the fields of cell death, autophagy, tumor metabolism and tumor immunology. In particular, he provided profound insights into the links between adaptive stress responses in cancer cells and the activation of a clinically relevant tumor-targeting immune response in the context of chemotherapy and radiation therapy. Lorenzo Galluzzi has published more than 350 scientific articles in international peer-reviewed journals. According to a survey published by Lab Times, he is currently the 6th and the youngest of the 30 most-cited European cell biologists (relative to the period 2007–2013). Lorenzo Galluzzi currently operates as Editor-in-Chief of three journals: OncoImmunology (which he co-founded in 2011), International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, and Molecular and Cellular Oncology (which he co-founded in 2013). In addition, Lorenzo Galluzzi currently serves as Founding Editor for Microbial Cell and Cell Stress, and Associate Editor for Cell Death and Disease.
Affiliations and Expertise
Weill Cornell Medical College, USA