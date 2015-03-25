International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, Volume 316
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Chapter One. Comparative Biology of the Pentraxin Protein Family: Evolutionarily Conserved Component of Innate Immune System
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Characteristics of the Pentraxin Proteins
- 3. Acute-Phase Response
- 4. Contribution of the Pentraxins to Immune Defense
- 5. Pentraxins Contribute to Tissue Injury Repair, Tissue Remodeling, and Tissue Stability
- 6. Summary and Prospects for Future Research
- Chapter Two. New Insights into the Role of Ficolins in the Lectin Pathway of Innate Immunity
- 1. Introduction
- 2. General Features of the Ficolin Family
- 3. Unique Function of Ficolins in Activation of Complement
- 4. Innate Immune Function of Ficolins in Endogenous Homeostasis
- 5. Association of Ficolins with Diseases
- 6. Phylogeny of the Ficolin Family and Evolution of Complement System
- 7. Concluding Remarks
- Chapter Three. Leguminous Plants: Inventors of Root Nodules to Accommodate Symbiotic Bacteria
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Nodule Developmental Process
- 3. Rhizobial Invasion Process
- 4. Concluding Remarks and Future Perspectives
- Chapter Four. New Insights into the Mechanisms of Mammalian Erythroid Chromatin Condensation and Enucleation
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Chromatin Condensation and Terminal Erythropoiesis
- 3. Membrane and Cytoskeleton Changes during Terminal Erythropoiesis and Enucleation
- 4. Extracellular Environment in Enucleation
- 5. Concluding Remarks
- Chapter Five. Store-Operated Calcium Entry: Unveiling the Calcium Handling Signalplex
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Store-Operated Calcium Entry: Initial Hypothesis
- 3. STIM1–Orai1 Model
- 4. Regulation of SOCE by Membrane Domains and Scaffold Proteins
- 5. Concluding Remarks
- Chapter Six. Endoplasmic Reticulum Stress Signaling in Mammalian Oocytes and Embryos: Life in Balance
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Overview of UPR and ERSS
- 3. Interactions with Other Signaling Pathways
- 4. Chemical Activators and Inhibitors of ER Stress
- 5. Relationship of ERSS Pathways to Oocyte Maturation and Early Embryogenesis
- 6. Activation and Inhibition of ER Stress in Oocytes and Embryos
- 7. Unique Considerations for ERSS in Oocytes and Embryos—Developmental Outcomes
- 8. Concluding Remarks
- Chapter Seven. Molecular, Cellular, and Physiological Significance of N-Terminal Acetylation
- 1. Introduction
- 2. N-Terminal Acetyltransferases
- 3. Nt-Acetylation: A Widespread Protein Modification
- 4. Proteins are Differentially Affected by Nt-Acetylation
- 5. Cellular Phenotypes of NAT Deletion and Depletion
- 6. NATs in Physiological Processes
- 7. Methods to Study Nt-Acetylation
- 8. Concluding Remarks
- Index
Description
International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology presents comprehensive reviews and current advances in cell and molecular biology. Articles address structure and control of gene expression, nucleocytoplasmic interactions, control of cell development and differentiation, and cell transformation and growth.
The series has a world-wide readership, maintaining a high standard by publishing invited articles on important and timely topics authored by prominent cell and molecular biologists. Impact factor for 2013: 4.522.
Key Features
- Authored by some of the foremost scientists in the field
- Provides comprehensive reviews and current advances
- Wide range of perspectives on specific subjects
- Valuable reference material for advanced undergraduates, graduate students and professional scientists
Readership
Cell biologists, molecular biologists, developmental biologists, and physiologists (organ level); biomedical scientists and biochemists studying cell-cell interactions, cell variation and evolution: students and researchers.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 324
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 25th March 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128024799
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128022818
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Kwang Jeon Editor
Kwang Jeon received his Ph.D. in cell physiology at King’s College, University of London, UK, in 1964 and taught at SUNY Buffalo and University of Tennessee. His research was concerned with the biogenesis and function of cell components in two major areas: Integration of intracellular symbionts into host cells leading to the acquisition of new cell components and cell variation; Membrane-protein recycling during endo- and exocytosis.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA