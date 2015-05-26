International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, Volume 317
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Oxidative Stress, the Unfolded Protein Response and Apoptosis in Developmental Toxicity
Allison Kupsco and Daniel Schlenk
- New Insights into the Organization of the Plasma Membrane and its Role in Signal Transduction
Kenichi G. N. Suzuki
- Regulators of G-proteins- Signaling (RGS proteins): Negative Modulators of G-protein- Coupled Receptor Signaling
Geoffrey E. Woodard, Isaac Jardín, A. Berna-Erro, Gines M. Salido and Juan A. Rosado
- New Insights into the Role of Podoplanin in Epithelial-Mesenchymal Transition
P. Jaime Renart, Patricia Carrasco-Ramírez, Beatriz Fernández-Muñoz, Ester Martín-Villar, Lucía Montero, María M. Yurrita and Miguel Quintanillaeng Ji
- Microtubule-Depolymerizing Kinesins in the Regulation Of Assembly, Disassembly and Length of Cilia and Flagella
Zhangfeng Hu, Yinwen Liang, Dan Meng, Liang Wang and Junmin Pan
- Nuclear Envelope and Chromatin, the Lock and the Key of the Genome Integrity
Sophie Gay and Marco Foiani
- Role of Ocrl1 in Primary Cilia Assembly
Kayalvizhi Madhivanan, Swetha Ramadesikan and R. Claudio Aguilar
Description
International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology presents comprehensive reviews and current advances in cell and molecular biology. Articles address structure and control of gene expression, nucleocytoplasmic interactions, control of cell development and differentiation, and cell transformation and growth.
The series has a world-wide readership, maintaining a high standard by publishing invited articles on important and timely topics authored by prominent cell and molecular biologists.
Key Features
- Authored by some of the foremost scientists in the field
- Provides comprehensive reviews and current advances
- Wide range of perspectives on specific subjects
- Valuable reference material for advanced undergraduates, graduate students and professional scientists
Readership
Cell biologists, molecular biologists, developmental biologists, and physiologists (organ level); biomedical scientists and biochemists studying cell-cell interactions, cell variation and evolution: students and researchers.
Details
No. of pages: 374
- 374
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 26th May 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128024782
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128022801
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Kwang Jeon Editor
Kwang Jeon received his Ph.D. in cell physiology at King’s College, University of London, UK, in 1964 and taught at SUNY Buffalo and University of Tennessee. His research was concerned with the biogenesis and function of cell components in two major areas: Integration of intracellular symbionts into host cells leading to the acquisition of new cell components and cell variation; Membrane-protein recycling during endo- and exocytosis.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA