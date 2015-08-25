International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, Volume 318
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Dendritic remodeling: lessons from invertebrate model systems
Kazuo Emoto, Takahiro Kanamori, Hiroyuki Koizumi and Kazuya Togashi
- Connexins: Intercellular Signal Transmitters in Lymphohematopoietic Tissues
Jose A. Cancelas, Daniel González-Nieto, Laura Fernández-García, Luis C. Barrio, Ilaria Fasciani, Ramesh Nayak and Kyung-Hee Chang
- Engineered Minichromosomes in Plants: Structure, Function, and Applications
James A. Birchler, Nathan C. Swyers, Nathaniel D. Graham, Jon P. Cody, Morgan E. McCaw and Changzeng Zhao
- New insights into the role of ubiquitin networks in the regulation of anti-apoptosis pathways
Fumiyo Ikeda and Tomoko Asaoka
- Formation of tubulo-vesicular carriers from endosomes and their fusion to the trans-Golgi network
Aitor Hierro, Juan S. Bonifacino, David Gershlick and Adriana L. Rojas
- Insights into transcriptional regulation of hepatic glucose production
Sarawut Jitrapakdee, Komsan Anyamaneeratch, Pinnara Rojvirat and Witchuda Sukjoi
- Tropomyosin as a regulator of actin dynamics
Sofia Khaitlina
Description
International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology presents comprehensive reviews and current advances in cell and molecular biology, with articles addressing structure and control of gene expression, nucleocytoplasmic interactions, control of cell development and differentiation, and cell transformation and growth.
The series has a worldwide readership, maintaining a high standard by publishing invited articles on important and timely topics authored by prominent cell and molecular biologists.
Key Features
- Authored by some of the foremost scientists in the field
- Provides comprehensive reviews and current advances
- Brings a fresh perspective to those conducting research in cell biology, molecular biology, biochemistry, biotechnology, plant biology, physiology, and microbiology, among others
- Includes a wide range of perspectives on specific subjects
- Valuable reference material for advanced undergraduates, graduate students, and professional scientists
Readership
Cell biologists, molecular biologists, developmental biologists, and physiologists (organ level); biomedical scientists and biochemists studying cell-cell interactions, cell variation and evolution; students and researchers.
Details
No. of pages: 318
- 318
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 25th August 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128024775
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128022795
About the Editors
Kwang Jeon Editor
Kwang Jeon received his Ph.D. in cell physiology at King’s College, University of London, UK, in 1964 and taught at SUNY Buffalo and University of Tennessee. His research was concerned with the biogenesis and function of cell components in two major areas: Integration of intracellular symbionts into host cells leading to the acquisition of new cell components and cell variation; Membrane-protein recycling during endo- and exocytosis.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA