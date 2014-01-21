International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, Volume 308
Table of Contents
Contributors
Chapter One: Structure and Function of POTRA Domains of Omp85/TPS Superfamily
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Omp85/TPS Superfamily Architecture
3 Function of Omp85 Family of Proteins
4 Functions of Two-Partner Secretion B Proteins
5 Phototrophic Members of Omp85/TPS
6 POTRA Domains Mode of Action
7 Concluding Remarks
Chapter Two: Molecular Cell Biology and Immunobiology of Mammalian Rod/Ring Structures
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Conserved RR Structures Across Species
3 Known Components of RR
4 Biological Function of RR
5 Immunobiology of RR—Autoimmune Response
6 Concluding Remarks and Future Perspectives
Acknowledgments
Chapter Three: Modulation of Glycan Recognition by Clustered Saccharide Patches
Abstract
1 Introduction: Glycome Complexity in Nature
2 Glycan Recognition by GBPs
3 Concept of CSPs
4 Evidence for CSPs on Heavily Glycosylated Proteins
5 Clustered Patches of Sialylated Gangliosides on Cell Surfaces
6 Clustered Patches of Sialylated Glycoproteins on Cell Surfaces
7 Enzyme Recognition of Clustered Glycans: O-Sialoglycoprotein Endopeptidase
8 CSPs on Pathogens
9 Glycosynapses: Cell Interactions and Signaling via CSPs
10 Recognition of Combined Saccharide–Peptide Patches
11 Experimental Recreation of CSPs
12 Conclusions and Perspectives
Acknowledgments
Chapter Four: New Insights into the Molecular Mechanisms of Mitosis and Cytokinesis in Trypanosomes
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Cell Structure of T. brucei
3 Cell Cycle of T. brucei
4 Regulation of Mitosis
5 Mechanisms of Cytokinesis
6 Conclusions and Perspectives
Acknowledgments
Chapter Five: Reprogramming and Carcinogenesis—Parallels and Distinctions
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Overview of Reprogramming Methods
3 Reprogramming, Antiproliferative Response, Apoptosis, and Senescence
4 Reprogramming and Autophagy
5 Reprogramming Factors and Carcinogenesis
6 Stemness Factors as Transcription Factors—Effects in Transformation and Reprogramming
7 Differences and Similarities between iPS Cells and CSC
8 Interaction of Biomaterials with Cells
9 Closing Remarks
Acknowledgments
Chapter Six: New Insights into Functions, Regulation, and Pathological Roles of Tight Junctions in Kidney Tubular Epithelium
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Structure and Function of TJs
3 “Nonclassic” Functions of TJs
4 Regulation of TJs
5 Kidney Disease and TJs
6 Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgments
Chapter Seven: Making of a Retinal Cell: Insights into Retinal Cell-Fate Determination
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Retinal Cell-Fate Specification
3 Extrinsic Signaling
4 Intrinsic Signals and Retinal Development
5 Recent Discoveries Contributing to Retinal Fate Decisions
6 “Omics” Approaches to Understanding Retinal Cell-Fate Decisions
7 Additional Factors Contributing to Retinal Fate Determination
8 Recent Perspectives
Chapter Eight: Adhesion Networks of Cnidarians: A Postgenomic View
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Cnidarian Genomes
3 The Anatomy of N. vectensis and Hydra Polyps
4 ECM in Cnidarians
5 Functional Importance of Cell–ECM Interactions for Tissue Organization and Regeneration in Cnidarians
6 Cell–Cell Adhesion Molecules in Cnidarians
7 Conclusions and Future Directions
Acknowledgment
Index
International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology presents comprehensive reviews and current advances in cell and molecular biology. Articles address structure and control of gene expression, nucleocytoplasmic interactions, control of cell development and differentiation, and cell transformation and growth.
The series has a world-wide readership, maintaining a high standard by publishing invited articles on important and timely topics authored by prominent cell and molecular biologists. Impact factor for 2012: 4.973.
About the Editors
Kwang Jeon Editor
Kwang Jeon received his Ph.D. in cell physiology at King’s College, University of London, UK, in 1964 and taught at SUNY Buffalo and University of Tennessee. His research was concerned with the biogenesis and function of cell components in two major areas: Integration of intracellular symbionts into host cells leading to the acquisition of new cell components and cell variation; Membrane-protein recycling during endo- and exocytosis.
University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA