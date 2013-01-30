International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, Volume 301
1st Edition
Table of Contents
International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology
Contributors
Chapter One. Role of Macrophage Polarization in Tumor Angiogenesis and Vessel Normalization
1 Introduction
2 Macrophages and Their Phenotypes
3 Recruitment of Monocytes into Tumors
4 Macrophages and Macrophage Polarization in the Tumorigenesis
5 Role of TAMs and Their Polarization in Tumor Angiogenesis
6 Role of TAMs and Their Polarization in Vessel Normalization
7 Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter Two. New Insights into Desiccation-Associated Gene Regulation by Lilium longiflorum ASR during Pollen Maturation and in Transgenic Arabidopsis
1 Introduction
2 Desiccation-Associated Abscisic Acid (ABA) Signaling in Pollen Grains
3 Asr
4 Transgenic 35S::LLA23 Plants
5 Conclusions and Future Perspectives
References
Chapter Three. Mechanisms Underlying the Initiation and Dynamics of Neuronal Filopodia
1 Introduction
2 Roles of Filopodia in the Development of Neuronal Morphogenesis and Circuit Formation
3 Molecular and Ultrastructural Organization of Filopodia
4 Initiation, Elongation and Retraction of Neuronal Filopodia
5 Filopodia: Linking the Actin and Microtubule Cytoskeleton
6 Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter Four. Actin Isoforms in Neuronal Development and Function
1 Introduction
2 Neuronal Actin Cytoskeleton
3 Actin Isoforms
4 Regulation of Actin Isoforms in Neuronal Development and Function
5 Roles for Actin Isoforms in Neuronal Development and Function
6 Insights into Actin Isoform Functions from In Vivo Studies and Human Diseases
7 Future Directions
8 Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter Five. Endoplasmic Reticulum and the Unfolded Protein Response
1 Introduction
2 Structure, Function and Dynamics of Endoplasmic Reticulum
3 ER Stress and Unfolded Protein Response
4 Endoplasmic Reticulum and Protein Degradation
5 UPR and Cell Metabolism
6 UPR and Pathologies
7 Conclusion and Perspectives
References
Chapter Six. Regulation of Blood–Testis Barrier (BTB) Dynamics during Spermatogenesis via the “Yin” and “Yang” Effects of Mammalian Target of Rapamycin Complex 1 (mTORC1) and mTORC2
Abbreviations
1 Introduction
2 Actin-Based Cell Junctions at BTB
3 Mammalian Target of Rapamycin (mTOR)
4 Regulation of BTB Dynamics by mTOR
5 Concluding Remarks and Future Perspectives
References
Chapter Seven. New Approaches for the Identification of Drug Targets in Protozoan Parasites
1 Introduction
2 Strategies for Drug Target Identification
3 Kinds of Drug Targets
4 Case Studies
5 Conclusions and Outlook
References
Index
Description
International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology presents current advances and comprehensive reviews in cell biology--both plant and animal. Articles address structure and control of gene expression, nucleocytoplasmic interactions, control of cell development and differentiation, and cell transformation and growth.
Key Features
- Authored by some of the foremost scientists in the field
- Provides up-to-date information and directions for future research
- Valuable reference material for advanced undergraduates, graduate students and professional scientists
Readership
Cell biologists, molecular biologists, developmental biologists, physiologists (organ level), biomedical scientists, biochemists studying cell-cell interactions, cell variation and evolution
Details
- No. of pages:
- 440
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
- Published:
- 30th January 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124077324
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124077041
About the Editors
Kwang Jeon Editor
Kwang Jeon received his Ph.D. in cell physiology at King’s College, University of London, UK, in 1964 and taught at SUNY Buffalo and University of Tennessee. His research was concerned with the biogenesis and function of cell components in two major areas: Integration of intracellular symbionts into host cells leading to the acquisition of new cell components and cell variation; Membrane-protein recycling during endo- and exocytosis.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA