International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124076990, 9780124078482

International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, Volume 302

1st Edition

Editors: Kwang Jeon
eBook ISBN: 9780124078482
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124076990
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 11th February 2013
Page Count: 384
Table of Contents

Series Editors

Contributors

Chapter One. Molecular Insights into Intracellular RNA Localization

1. Introduction

2. Extent and Locations of mRNA Localization

3. Mechanisms of mRNA Localization

4. Motor-Driven Directed Transport of Localization-Competent mRNPs

5. Formation and Structure of RNA Granules

6. Regulation and Roles of Localized mRNAs

7. Perspective

References

Chapter Two. A Hypothesis on the Origin and Evolution of Tubulin

Abbreviations

1. Introduction

2. Tubulin Isotypes

3. Evolution of the Tubulin/FtsZ Superfamily

4. The Origin of the C-terminal Tail of Tubulin: Back before the Beginning?

5. Experimental Tests of These Hypotheses

6. Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter Three. Dynamin: Expanding Its Scope to the Cytoskeleton

1. Introduction

2. Dynamin—A Membrane Remodeling GTPase

3. Actions of Dynamin and Actin Filaments during Endocytosis

4. Beyond Endocytosis: Dynamin as a Cytoskeletal Regulator

5. Dynamin Mutations, Cytoskeleton and Human Disease

6. Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter Four. Beta-Barrel Scaffold of Fluorescent Proteins: Folding, Stability and Role in Chromophore Formation

1. Introduction

2. Chromophore Formation and Transformations in Fluorescent Proteins

3. Structure of Fluorescent Proteins and Their Unique Properties

4. Pioneering Studies of Fluorescent Protein Stability

5. Unfolding–refolding of fluorescent proteins

6. Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter Five. Cytoskeletal Proteins: Shaping Progression of Hepatitis C Virus-Induced Liver Disease

1. Introduction

2. Overview of HCV

3. Pathology of Acute to CHC with Emphasis on Cs Changes

4. Role in HCV Infection and Pathogenesis

5. Summary and Key Question for Future Research

References

Chapter Six. Integrins and Small GTPases as Modulators of Phagocytosis

Abbreviations

1. Introduction

2. Integrins as Phagocytic Receptors

3. Biological Implications: Phagocytic Integrins and Apoptotic Cell Clearance

4. Integrin-Dependent Phagocytic Tissue Remodeling

5. Role of Phagocytosis in Tissue Maintenance and Homeostasis

6. Integrin-Dependent Phagocytosis and Pathogenesis

7. Conclusions and Perspectives

References

Index

Description

International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology presents current advances and comprehensive reviews in cell biology--both plant and animal. Articles address structure and control of gene expression, nucleocytoplasmic interactions, control of cell development and differentiation, and cell transformation and growth.

Readership

Cell biologists, molecular biologists, developmental biologists, physiologists (organ level), biomedical scientists, biochemists studying cell-cell interactions, cell variation and evolution

Details

No. of pages:
384
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780124078482
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124076990

About the Editors

Kwang Jeon

Kwang Jeon Editor

Kwang Jeon received his Ph.D. in cell physiology at King’s College, University of London, UK, in 1964 and taught at SUNY Buffalo and University of Tennessee. His research was concerned with the biogenesis and function of cell components in two major areas: Integration of intracellular symbionts into host cells leading to the acquisition of new cell components and cell variation; Membrane-protein recycling during endo- and exocytosis.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA

