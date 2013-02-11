International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, Volume 302
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Series Editors
Contributors
Chapter One. Molecular Insights into Intracellular RNA Localization
1. Introduction
2. Extent and Locations of mRNA Localization
3. Mechanisms of mRNA Localization
4. Motor-Driven Directed Transport of Localization-Competent mRNPs
5. Formation and Structure of RNA Granules
6. Regulation and Roles of Localized mRNAs
7. Perspective
References
Chapter Two. A Hypothesis on the Origin and Evolution of Tubulin
Abbreviations
1. Introduction
2. Tubulin Isotypes
3. Evolution of the Tubulin/FtsZ Superfamily
4. The Origin of the C-terminal Tail of Tubulin: Back before the Beginning?
5. Experimental Tests of These Hypotheses
6. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter Three. Dynamin: Expanding Its Scope to the Cytoskeleton
1. Introduction
2. Dynamin—A Membrane Remodeling GTPase
3. Actions of Dynamin and Actin Filaments during Endocytosis
4. Beyond Endocytosis: Dynamin as a Cytoskeletal Regulator
5. Dynamin Mutations, Cytoskeleton and Human Disease
6. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter Four. Beta-Barrel Scaffold of Fluorescent Proteins: Folding, Stability and Role in Chromophore Formation
1. Introduction
2. Chromophore Formation and Transformations in Fluorescent Proteins
3. Structure of Fluorescent Proteins and Their Unique Properties
4. Pioneering Studies of Fluorescent Protein Stability
5. Unfolding–refolding of fluorescent proteins
6. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter Five. Cytoskeletal Proteins: Shaping Progression of Hepatitis C Virus-Induced Liver Disease
1. Introduction
2. Overview of HCV
3. Pathology of Acute to CHC with Emphasis on Cs Changes
4. Role in HCV Infection and Pathogenesis
5. Summary and Key Question for Future Research
References
Chapter Six. Integrins and Small GTPases as Modulators of Phagocytosis
Abbreviations
1. Introduction
2. Integrins as Phagocytic Receptors
3. Biological Implications: Phagocytic Integrins and Apoptotic Cell Clearance
4. Integrin-Dependent Phagocytic Tissue Remodeling
5. Role of Phagocytosis in Tissue Maintenance and Homeostasis
6. Integrin-Dependent Phagocytosis and Pathogenesis
7. Conclusions and Perspectives
References
Index
Description
International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology presents current advances and comprehensive reviews in cell biology--both plant and animal. Articles address structure and control of gene expression, nucleocytoplasmic interactions, control of cell development and differentiation, and cell transformation and growth.
Key Features
- Authored by some of the foremost scientists in the field
- Provides up-to-date information and directions for future research
- Valuable reference material for advanced undergraduates, graduate students and professional scientists
Readership
Cell biologists, molecular biologists, developmental biologists, physiologists (organ level), biomedical scientists, biochemists studying cell-cell interactions, cell variation and evolution
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
- Published:
- 11th February 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124078482
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124076990
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Kwang Jeon Editor
Kwang Jeon received his Ph.D. in cell physiology at King’s College, University of London, UK, in 1964 and taught at SUNY Buffalo and University of Tennessee. His research was concerned with the biogenesis and function of cell components in two major areas: Integration of intracellular symbionts into host cells leading to the acquisition of new cell components and cell variation; Membrane-protein recycling during endo- and exocytosis.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA