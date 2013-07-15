International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, Volume 304
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Series Page
International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology
Contributors
Chapter One. Unisexual Cucumber Flowers, Sex and Sex Differentiation
1 Introduction
2 What Was Known About Cucumber Unisexual Flower Development Before 2000
3 The Third Option: How the Inappropriate Organs Are Inhibited
4 Involvement of Ethylene in Unisexual Flower Development in Cucurbits Plants
5 Reexamination of the Meaning of Sex and Sex Determination
6 Role of Unisexual Flowers in Plants
7 Perspectives and Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Two. Energization of Vacuolar Transport in Plant Cells and Its Significance Under Stress
1 Introduction
2 Background
3 Energization of Vacuolar Membranes
4 Secondary Active Solute Transport Across the Tonoplast
5 Function and Energization of Vacuolar Transport Under Stress Conditions
6 Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgment
References
Chapter Three. Roles of Substance P and ATP in the Subepithelial Fibroblasts of Rat Intestinal Villi
Abbreviations
1 Introduction
2 Characteristics of the Subepithelial Fibroblasts of the Intestinal Villi
3 ATP- and Mechanosignaling
4 Substance P Receptors in Subepithelial Fibroblasts of the Intestinal Villi
5 Interactions Between Subepithelial Fibroblasts and SP/Non-SP Neurons
6 Mutual Interactions of Substance P and ATP Signaling in the Villi
7 Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Four. Roles of Arginine Vasotocin Receptors in the Brain and Pituitary of Submammalian Vertebrates
1 Introduction
2 Roles of AVP/AVT in the CNS
3 AVT Receptors
4 Distribution and Functions of AVT Receptors in the Brain
5 Distribution and Functions of AVT Receptors in the Pituitary Gland
6 Conclusion and Perspectives
Acknowledgment
References
Chapter Five. Roles of Poly(ADP-Ribose) Glycohydrolase in DNA Damage and Apoptosis
1 Introduction
2 Poly(ADP-Ribose) Biopolymer
3 Synthesis of Poly(ADP-Ribose): PARP Family
4 Hydrolysis of Poly(ADP-Ribose): PARG
5 PARG and DNA-Damage Repair
6 PARG and Cell Death
7 Therapeutic Potential
8 Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter Six. Prospective Potency of TGF-β1 on Maintenance and Regeneration of Periodontal Tissue
1 Introduction
2 Biology of TGF-β1
3 Overview of the PDL Tissue
4 Functions of TGF-β on PDL Cells
5 Biology of PDL Stem Cells
6 Development of PDLSC-Like Cell Lines
7 Effects of TGF-β1 on PDLSC-Like Cell Lines
8 TGF-β1 Expression in Tensile-Loaded PDL Cells
9 Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Seven. Calcium Signaling in Extraembryonic Domains During Early Teleost Development
1 Introduction
2 Calcium Signaling in the Embryonic Yolk Cell (YC)
3 Calcium Signaling in the Enveloping Layer (EVL)
4 Calcium Signaling in the Yolk Syncytial Layer (YSL)
5 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Eight. New Insights into the Mechanism of Force Generation by Kinesin-5 Molecular Motors
1 Introduction
2 Cellular Functions
3 Modes of Motility
4 Molecular Mechanism of Force Generation
5 Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Nine. New Insights into the Functions of Histidine-Rich Glycoprotein
1 Introduction
2 Localization, Site of Biosynthesis, and Variation of Plasma Level of HRG
3 Protein and Gene Structure of HRG
4 Functions of HRG in Blood Coagulation and Fibrinolysis
5 Functions of HRG in Angiogenesis
6 Functions of HRG in the Immune System
7 Other Studies
8 Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgments
References
Index
