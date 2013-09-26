International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124076945, 9780124078437

International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, Volume 306

1st Edition

Editors: Kwang Jeon
eBook ISBN: 9780124078437
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124076945
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 26th September 2013
Page Count: 448
Table of Contents

  1. Cell and Molecular Biology of DNA Methyltransferase 1
    K. Naga Mohan and J. Richard Chaillet
  2. Endothelial Progenitor Cells – Potential New Avenues to Improve Neoangiogenesis and Re-Endothelialization
    Andrzej Piatkowski, Gerrit Grieb, David Simons, Jürgen Bernhagen and Rene R. van der Hulst
  3. Interplay Between Spindle Architecture and Function
    Kara J. Helmke, Rebecca Heald and Jeremy D. Wilbur
  4. Regulation of Cell Polarity and RNA Localization in Vertebrate Oocytes 
    Douglas W. Houston  
  5. Insights into the Role of Cell-Cell Junctions in Physiology and Disease
    Qi Wei and Hayden Huang
  6. New Insights into the Role of BubR1 in Mitosis and Beyond
    Roger E. Karess, Katja Wassmann and Zohra Rahmani
  7. Automated Methods for the Analysis of Skeletal Muscle Fiber Size and Metabolic Type
    Tatiana Y. Kostrominova, David S. Reiner, Richard H. Haas, Randall Ingermanson and Patrick M. McDonough
  8. Cell Biology of Chromerids, Autotrophic Relatives to Apicomplexan Parasites
    Miroslav Oborník and Julius Lukeš
  9. Contractile Vacuole Complex - Its Expanding Protein Inventory
    Helmut Plattner

Description

International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology presents current advances and comprehensive reviews in cell biology--both plant and animal. Articles address structure and control of gene expression, nucleocytoplasmic interactions, control of cell development and differentiation, and cell transformation and growth. Impact factor for 2011: 4.481.

Key Features

  • Authored by some of the foremost scientists in the field
  • Provides up-to-date information and directions for future research
  • Valuable reference material for advanced undergraduates, graduate students and professional scientists

Readership

Cell biologists, molecular biologists, developmental biologists, physiologists (organ level), biomedical scientists, biochemists studying cell-cell interactions, cell variation and evolution

Details

About the Editors

Kwang Jeon

Kwang Jeon Editor

Kwang Jeon received his Ph.D. in cell physiology at King’s College, University of London, UK, in 1964 and taught at SUNY Buffalo and University of Tennessee. His research was concerned with the biogenesis and function of cell components in two major areas: Integration of intracellular symbionts into host cells leading to the acquisition of new cell components and cell variation; Membrane-protein recycling during endo- and exocytosis.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA

