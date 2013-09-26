International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, Volume 306
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Cell and Molecular Biology of DNA Methyltransferase 1
K. Naga Mohan and J. Richard Chaillet
- Endothelial Progenitor Cells – Potential New Avenues to Improve Neoangiogenesis and Re-Endothelialization
Andrzej Piatkowski, Gerrit Grieb, David Simons, Jürgen Bernhagen and Rene R. van der Hulst
- Interplay Between Spindle Architecture and Function
Kara J. Helmke, Rebecca Heald and Jeremy D. Wilbur
- Regulation of Cell Polarity and RNA Localization in Vertebrate Oocytes
Douglas W. Houston
- Insights into the Role of Cell-Cell Junctions in Physiology and Disease
Qi Wei and Hayden Huang
- New Insights into the Role of BubR1 in Mitosis and Beyond
Roger E. Karess, Katja Wassmann and Zohra Rahmani
- Automated Methods for the Analysis of Skeletal Muscle Fiber Size and Metabolic Type
Tatiana Y. Kostrominova, David S. Reiner, Richard H. Haas, Randall Ingermanson and Patrick M. McDonough
- Cell Biology of Chromerids, Autotrophic Relatives to Apicomplexan Parasites
Miroslav Oborník and Julius Lukeš
- Contractile Vacuole Complex - Its Expanding Protein Inventory
Helmut Plattner
Description
International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology presents current advances and comprehensive reviews in cell biology--both plant and animal. Articles address structure and control of gene expression, nucleocytoplasmic interactions, control of cell development and differentiation, and cell transformation and growth. Impact factor for 2011: 4.481.
Details
No. of pages:
448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
Published:
26th September 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124078437
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124076945
About the Editors
Kwang Jeon Editor
Kwang Jeon received his Ph.D. in cell physiology at King’s College, University of London, UK, in 1964 and taught at SUNY Buffalo and University of Tennessee. His research was concerned with the biogenesis and function of cell components in two major areas: Integration of intracellular symbionts into host cells leading to the acquisition of new cell components and cell variation; Membrane-protein recycling during endo- and exocytosis.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA