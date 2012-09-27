International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, Volume 299
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Series Editors
- Contributors
- Chapter One Origin and Differentiation of Ionocytes in Gill Epithelium of Teleost Fish
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Biology of Epithelial Cells of the Gill
- 3 Salinity Adaptation in Development of Opercular/Skin Epithelium versus Filamental Gill Epithelium
- 4 Genomic Pathways Underlying Functional Dualism in Filamental Gill IC
- 5 Concluding Remarks
- Glossary of Terms
- Chapter Two Cellular Mechanisms for the Biogenesis and Transport of Synaptic and Dense-Core Vesicles
- 1 Introduction
- 2 SVs and DCVs in neurotransmission
- 3 DCVs and SVs in Tissues
- 4 Important Cargo in DCVs Acting on Brain Function
- 5 Overview of Secretory Vesicle Biogenesis
- 6 SV Biogenesis
- 7 Golgi-to-PM Vesicle Trafficking
- 8 Vesicle Tethering and Docking for Exocytosis
- 9 Neuronal Disorders Involving SV Defects
- 10 Conclusions and Future Directions
- Chapter Three Effect of Viral Infection on the Nuclear Envelope and Nuclear Pore Complex
- 1 Introduction
- 2 NPC and Nuclear Transport
- 3 NE Breakdown
- 4 Viruses that Cause NE Disruption
- 5 Viruses that Cause Structural and Functional Disruptions of the NPC
- 6 Concluding Remarks
- Chapter Four New Insights into Cell Cycle Regulation and DNA Damage Response in Embryonic Stem Cells
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Cell Cycle and Its Regulation in ESCs
- 3 DDR Signaling in ESCs
- 4 Reprograming Somatic Cells to iPSCs and Attenuation of p53/Waf1/Ink4 Pathways
- 5 Conclusion
- Chapter Five Angiogenic Effects of Erythropoietin
- 1 Historical Background
- 2 Biological Properties and Production of Epo
- 3 Epo and Angiogenesis
- 4 Epo and Tumor
- 5 Therapeutic Use of Epo
- 6 Concluding Remarks
- Chapter Six Radiation Responses and Resistance
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Modulating The Damaging Effect of Radiation; Hypoxia
- 3 Cellular Responses to IR
- 4 PTEN and Survival Pathways
- 5 Tissue-Level Mechanisms for Radiation Resistance
- 6 Unintended Consequences
- 7 Concluding Remarks
- Chapter Seven Effects of Ethanol Exposure on Nervous System Development in Zebrafish
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Zebrafish as a Model System to Study Human Disease
- 3 Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder
- 4 Visual System Developmental Abnormalities Associated with Ethanol Exposure in Zebrafish
- 5 Forebrain and Cerebellar Developmental Abnormalities Resulting from Ethanol Exposure in Zebrafish
- 6 Effect of Ethanol Exposure on Neurogenesis in the Developing and Adult CNS
- 7 Effect of Ethanol Exposure on Development of Motor Neurons and the Neuromuscular Junction
- 8 Summary
- Subject Index
Description
International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology presents current advances and comprehensive reviews in cell biology--both plant and animal. Articles address structure and control of gene expression, nucleocytoplasmic interactions, control of cell development and differentiation, and cell transformation and growth. Impact factor for 2011: 4.481.
About the Editors
Kwang Jeon Editor
Kwang Jeon received his Ph.D. in cell physiology at King’s College, University of London, UK, in 1964 and taught at SUNY Buffalo and University of Tennessee. His research was concerned with the biogenesis and function of cell components in two major areas: Integration of intracellular symbionts into host cells leading to the acquisition of new cell components and cell variation; Membrane-protein recycling during endo- and exocytosis.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA