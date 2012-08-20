International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123943095, 9780123946454

International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, Volume 298

1st Edition

Editors: Kwang Jeon
eBook ISBN: 9780123946454
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123943095
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 20th August 2012
Page Count: 344
Table of Contents

  1. Cytoskeleton Assembly in Toxoplasma Gondii Cell Division

    2. Brooke Anderson-White, Josh R. Beck, Chun-Ti Chen, Markus Meissner, Peter J. Bradley, and Marc-Jan Gubbels

  2. Functional Diversity of Actin Cytoskeleton in Neurons and Its Regulation by Tropomyosin

    3. Galina Schevzov, Nikki Margarita Curthoys, Peter William Gunning and Thomas Fath

  3. Osteo-Haematopoietic Stem Cell Niches in Bone Marrow

    4. Samiksha Wasnik, Abhilasha Tiwari, Mark A Kirkland and Gopal Pande

  4. Mechanisms for Countering Oxidative Stress and Damage in Retinal Pigment Epithelium

    5. Scott M. Plafker, Gary B. O’Mealey, and Luke I. Szweda

  5. Genetics of Meiosis and Recombination in Mice

    6. Ewelina Bolcun-Filas and John C.Schimenti

  6. Cell Biology of Ischemia/Reperfusion Injury

Theodore Kalogeris, Christopher Baines, Maike Krenz, and Ronald J. Korthuis

Description

International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology presents current advances and comprehensive reviews in cell biology--both plant and animal. Articles address structure and control of gene expression, nucleocytoplasmic interactions, control of cell development and differentiation, and cell transformation and growth. Impact factor for 2009: 6.088.

Key Features

  • Authored by some of the foremost scientists in the field
  • Provides up-to-date information and directions for future research
  • Valuable reference material for advanced undergraduates, graduate students and professional scientists

Readership

Cell biologists, molecular biologists, developmental biologists, physiologists (organ level), biomedical scientists, biochemists studying cell-cell interactions, cell variation and evolution

About the Editors

Kwang Jeon

Kwang Jeon Editor

Kwang Jeon received his Ph.D. in cell physiology at King’s College, University of London, UK, in 1964 and taught at SUNY Buffalo and University of Tennessee. His research was concerned with the biogenesis and function of cell components in two major areas: Integration of intracellular symbionts into host cells leading to the acquisition of new cell components and cell variation; Membrane-protein recycling during endo- and exocytosis.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA

