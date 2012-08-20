International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, Volume 298
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Cytoskeleton Assembly in Toxoplasma Gondii Cell Division
- Functional Diversity of Actin Cytoskeleton in Neurons and Its Regulation by Tropomyosin
- Osteo-Haematopoietic Stem Cell Niches in Bone Marrow
- Mechanisms for Countering Oxidative Stress and Damage in Retinal Pigment Epithelium
- Genetics of Meiosis and Recombination in Mice
- Cell Biology of Ischemia/Reperfusion Injury
Brooke Anderson-White, Josh R. Beck, Chun-Ti Chen, Markus Meissner, Peter J. Bradley, and Marc-Jan Gubbels
Galina Schevzov, Nikki Margarita Curthoys, Peter William Gunning and Thomas Fath
Samiksha Wasnik, Abhilasha Tiwari, Mark A Kirkland and Gopal Pande
Scott M. Plafker, Gary B. O’Mealey, and Luke I. Szweda
Ewelina Bolcun-Filas and John C.Schimenti
Theodore Kalogeris, Christopher Baines, Maike Krenz, and Ronald J. Korthuis
Description
International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology presents current advances and comprehensive reviews in cell biology--both plant and animal. Articles address structure and control of gene expression, nucleocytoplasmic interactions, control of cell development and differentiation, and cell transformation and growth. Impact factor for 2009: 6.088.
Authored by some of the foremost scientists in the field
Provides up-to-date information and directions for future research
Valuable reference material for advanced undergraduates, graduate students and professional scientists
Cell biologists, molecular biologists, developmental biologists, physiologists (organ level), biomedical scientists, biochemists studying cell-cell interactions, cell variation and evolution
Kwang Jeon Editor
Kwang Jeon received his Ph.D. in cell physiology at King’s College, University of London, UK, in 1964 and taught at SUNY Buffalo and University of Tennessee. His research was concerned with the biogenesis and function of cell components in two major areas: Integration of intracellular symbionts into host cells leading to the acquisition of new cell components and cell variation; Membrane-protein recycling during endo- and exocytosis.
