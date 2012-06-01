International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, Volume 297
- Synaptic Plasticity Regulated by Protein–Protein Interactions and Posttranslational Modifications
Norihiko Yokoi, Masaki Fukata, and Yuko Fukata
- Potential Use of G Protein-Coupled Receptor-Blocking Monoclonal Antibodies as Therapeutic Agents for Cancers
Deron R. Herr
- Fibroblast Activation Protein-α: A Key Modulator of the Microenvironment in Multiple Pathologies
Thomas Kelly, Yan Huang, Avis E. Simms, and Anna Mazur
- Barx Homeobox Family in Muscle Development and Regeneration
Helen P. Makarenkova and Robyn Meech
- Role of Adrenomedullin in the Growth and Differentiation of Stem and Progenitor Cells
Ignacio M. Larrayoz, Laura Ochoa-Callejero, Josune García-Sanmartín, Carlos Vicario-Abejón, and Alfredo Martínez
- Cell-Cycle Control in Oocytes and During Early Embryonic Cleavage Cycles in Ascidians
Alex McDougall, Janet Chenevert and Remi Dumollard
- Role of Major Sperm Protein (MSP) in the Protrusion and Retraction of Ascaris Sperm
Thomas M. Roberts and Murray Stewart
- Role of Endoglin in Fibrosis and Scleroderma
Janita A. Maring, Maria Trojanowska and Peter ten Dijke
Description
International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology presents current advances and comprehensive reviews in cell biology--both plant and animal. Articles address structure and control of gene expression, nucleocytoplasmic interactions, control of cell development and differentiation, and cell transformation and growth.
Key Features
- Authored by some of the foremost scientists in the field
- Provides up-to-date information and directions for future research
- Valuable reference material for advanced undergraduates, graduate students and professional scientists
Readership
Cell biologists, molecular biologists, developmental biologists, physiologists (organ level), biomedical scientists, biochemists studying cell-cell interactions, cell variation and evolution
Details
- No. of pages:
- 348
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2012
- Published:
- 1st June 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123946447
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123943088
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Kwang Jeon Editor
Kwang Jeon received his Ph.D. in cell physiology at King’s College, University of London, UK, in 1964 and taught at SUNY Buffalo and University of Tennessee. His research was concerned with the biogenesis and function of cell components in two major areas: Integration of intracellular symbionts into host cells leading to the acquisition of new cell components and cell variation; Membrane-protein recycling during endo- and exocytosis.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA