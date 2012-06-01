International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123943088, 9780123946447

International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, Volume 297

1st Edition

Editors: Kwang Jeon
eBook ISBN: 9780123946447
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123943088
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st June 2012
Page Count: 348
Table of Contents

  1. Synaptic Plasticity Regulated by Protein–Protein Interactions and Posttranslational Modifications
    Norihiko Yokoi, Masaki Fukata, and Yuko Fukata
  2. Potential Use of G Protein-Coupled Receptor-Blocking Monoclonal Antibodies as Therapeutic Agents for Cancers
    Deron R. Herr
  3. Fibroblast Activation Protein-α: A Key Modulator of the Microenvironment in Multiple Pathologies
    Thomas Kelly, Yan Huang, Avis E. Simms, and Anna Mazur
  4. Barx Homeobox Family in Muscle Development and Regeneration
    Helen P. Makarenkova and Robyn Meech
  5. Role of Adrenomedullin in the Growth and Differentiation of Stem and Progenitor Cells
    Ignacio M. Larrayoz, Laura Ochoa-Callejero, Josune García-Sanmartín, Carlos Vicario-Abejón, and Alfredo Martínez
  6. Cell-Cycle Control in Oocytes and During Early Embryonic Cleavage Cycles in Ascidians
    Alex McDougall, Janet Chenevert and Remi Dumollard
  7. Role of Major Sperm Protein (MSP) in the Protrusion and Retraction of Ascaris Sperm
    Thomas M. Roberts and Murray Stewart
  8. Role of Endoglin in Fibrosis and Scleroderma
    Janita A. Maring, Maria Trojanowska and Peter ten Dijke

Description

International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology presents current advances and comprehensive reviews in cell biology--both plant and animal. Articles address structure and control of gene expression, nucleocytoplasmic interactions, control of cell development and differentiation, and cell transformation and growth.

Key Features

  • Authored by some of the foremost scientists in the field
  • Provides up-to-date information and directions for future research
  • Valuable reference material for advanced undergraduates, graduate students and professional scientists

Readership

Cell biologists, molecular biologists, developmental biologists, physiologists (organ level), biomedical scientists, biochemists studying cell-cell interactions, cell variation and evolution

Details

About the Editors

Kwang Jeon

Kwang Jeon Editor

Kwang Jeon received his Ph.D. in cell physiology at King’s College, University of London, UK, in 1964 and taught at SUNY Buffalo and University of Tennessee. His research was concerned with the biogenesis and function of cell components in two major areas: Integration of intracellular symbionts into host cells leading to the acquisition of new cell components and cell variation; Membrane-protein recycling during endo- and exocytosis.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA

