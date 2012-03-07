International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123943057, 9780123946416

International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, Volume 294

1st Edition

Editors: Kwang Jeon
eBook ISBN: 9780123946416
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123943057
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 7th March 2012
Page Count: 340
Table of Contents

  1. Cellular Functions of Tissue Transglutaminase
    Maria V. Nurminskaya and Alexey M. Belkin

  2. New Insights into the Regulation of Na+,K+-ATPase by Ouabain
    Elisabete Silva and Patrício Soares-da-Silva

  3. Ciliary and Flagellar Structure and Function - Their Regulations by Post-Translational Modifications of Axonemal Tubulin
    Alu Konno, Mitsutoshi Setou, and Koji Ikegami

  4. New Insights into the Regulation of Epithelial-Mesenchymal Transition and Tissue Fibrosis
    KangAe Lee and Celeste M. Nelson

  5. Cellular and Molecular Biology of Optineurin
    Hongyu Ying and Beatrice Y.J.T. Yue

  6. Mechanism of Function of Viral Channel Proteins and Implications for Drug Development
    Wolfgang B. Fischer, Yi-Ting Wang, Christina Schindler, and Chin-Pei Chen

Description

International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology presents current advances and comprehensive reviews in cell biology--both plant and animal. Articles address structure and control of gene expression, nucleocytoplasmic interactions, control of cell development and differentiation, and cell transformation and growth. Impact factor for 2009: 6.088.

Key Features

  • Authored by some of the foremost scientists in the field
  • Provides up-to-date information and directions for future research
  • Valuable reference material for advanced undergraduates, graduate students and professional scientists

Readership

Cell biologists, molecular biologists, developmental biologists, physiologists (organ level), biomedical scientists, biochemists studying cell-cell interactions, cell variation and evolution

Details

No. of pages:
340
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123946416
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123943057

About the Editors

Kwang Jeon

Kwang Jeon Editor

Kwang Jeon received his Ph.D. in cell physiology at King’s College, University of London, UK, in 1964 and taught at SUNY Buffalo and University of Tennessee. His research was concerned with the biogenesis and function of cell components in two major areas: Integration of intracellular symbionts into host cells leading to the acquisition of new cell components and cell variation; Membrane-protein recycling during endo- and exocytosis.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA

