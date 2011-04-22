International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, Volume 288
1st Edition
Table of Contents
The Membrane Receptor for Plasma Retinol-Binding Protein, A New Type of Cell-Surface Receptor
1. Introduction
2. Diverse Physiological Functions of Vitamin A, a Molecule Essential for Vertebrate Survival
3. Retinol-Binding Protein, the Specific Carrier of Vitamin A in Blood
4. Diverse Evidence for the Existence of an RBP Receptor that Mediates Vitamin A Uptake
5. Identification of RBP Receptor
6. Structure and Function Analysis of the RBP Receptor's Interaction with RBP
7. Pertinent Questions Related to RBP Receptor
8. RBP Receptor as a Potential Target in Treating Human Diseases
9. Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgment
Vascular Smooth-Muscle-Cell Activation
1. Introduction
2. Characteristics of Vascular Smooth-Muscle Cells
3. Proteomics Approaches for VSMC Proteome Mapping
4. Posttranslational Modifications and Their Biological Functions in VSMCs
5. From Putative Markers to New Therapeutic Targets
6. Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgments
Molecular Basis for Endothelial Lumen Formation and Tubulogenesis During Vasculogenesis and Angiogenic Sprouting
1. Introduction
2. Overview of Endothelial Lumen Formation and Tubulogenesis
3. Molecular Mechanisms Controlling Vascular Lumen Formation
4. Functional Roles of Cdc42 and Rac1 in EC Lumen and Tube Formation
5. Roles of MT1-MMP and Vascular Guidance Tunnels in EC Lumen Formation and Tube Remodeling Events
6. Mechanisms Controlling EC Lumen and Tube Stability
7. Role for MMPs in the Molecular Control of Vascular Tube Regression Responses
8. Conclusions and Future Directions
Acknowledgments
SUMO and Its Role in Human Diseases
1. Introduction
2. The Sumoylation Cycle
3. Sumoylation and Cancer
4. Sumoylation of Proteins Involved in Neurodegenerative Diseases
5. Sumoylation and Heart Disease
6. Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgments
Focal Adhesion Kinase
1. Introduction
2. Biological and Physiological Significance of FAK
3. Domain Structure
4. Autoinhibition
5. FAK Binding Partners
6. Development of FAK Therapeutics
7. Future Directions
Roles of Small Ubiquitin-Related Modifiers in Male Reproductive Function
1. Introduction
2. Regulation of Protein Functions by Sumoylation: Lessons from Other Cell Types
3. Unique Aspects of Sumoylation in Male Germ Cells
4. Concluding Remarks and Future Perspectives
Acknowledgment
Description
International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology presents current advances and comprehensive reviews in cell biology--both plant and animal. Articles address structure and control of gene expression, nucleocytoplasmic interactions, control of cell development and differentiation, and cell transformation and growth. Impact factor for 2009: 6.088.
Key Features
Authored by some of the foremost scientists in the field
Provides up-to-date information and directions for future research
* Valuable reference material for advanced undergraduates, graduate students and professional scientists
Readership
Cell biologists, molecular biologists, developmental biologists, physiologists (organ level), biomedical scientists, biochemists studying cell-cell interactions, cell variation and evolution
Details
- No. of pages:
- 280
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2011
- Published:
- 22nd April 2011
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123860422
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123860415
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Kwang Jeon Editor
Kwang Jeon received his Ph.D. in cell physiology at King’s College, University of London, UK, in 1964 and taught at SUNY Buffalo and University of Tennessee. His research was concerned with the biogenesis and function of cell components in two major areas: Integration of intracellular symbionts into host cells leading to the acquisition of new cell components and cell variation; Membrane-protein recycling during endo- and exocytosis.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA