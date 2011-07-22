International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, Volume 289
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Programmed Necrosis
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Initiation of Necroptosis
- 3. Execution of Necroptosis
- 4. Programmed Necrosis in Model Organisms
- 5. Necroptosis in Health and Disease
- 6. Concluding Remarks
- Physiological Cartilage Tissue Engineering
- Abbreviations
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Oxygen and Cartilage
- 3. Mechanics
- 4. Components of Cartilage Tissue Engineering
- 5. Mechanical Stimulation under Reduced Oxygen Tension
- 6. Discussion and Outlook
- New Insights into the Regulation of Stomatal Opening by Blue Light and Plasma Membrane H+-ATPase
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Properties of Blue Light-Induced Stomatal Opening
- 3. Activation of the Plasma Membrane H+-ATPase by Blue Light
- 4. Regulatory Mechanism of the Plasma Membrane H+-ATPase
- 5. Identification of the Blue Light Receptor for Stomatal Opening
- 6. Blue Light Signaling in Stomatal Guard Cells
- 7. Concluding Remarks
- Significance of Talin in Cancer Progression and Metastasis
- Abbreviations
- 1. Introduction
- 2. ECM in Control of Microenvironment
- 3. Epithelial to Mesenchymal Transition
- 4. Anoikis Resistance in Metastasis
- 5. Focal-Adhesion Complex: Securing Cell–ECM Interactions
- 6. Concluding Remarks and Future Directions
- Acknowledgments
- New Insights into the Mechanisms and Roles of Cell–Cell Fusion
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Mechanistic Insight from Virus–Cell and Intracellular Membrane Fusogens
- 3. Mating and Sexual Reproduction
- 4. Tissue Patterning
- 5. Homeostasis and Immunity
- 6. Intercellular Communication
- 7. Disease and Therapy
- 8. A Promising Model System: Epithelial Cell Fusion in C. elegans
- 9. Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- New Insights into the Mechanism of Fertilization in Nematodes
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Spermiogenesis
- 3. Sperm Motility
- 4. Directed Migration of Sperm to Spermatheca
- 5. Meiotic Maturation of Oocytes
- 6. Sperm–Oocyte Interaction and Fertilization
- 7. Activation of Egg and Oocyte-to-Embryo Transition
- 8. Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
Description
International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology presents current advances and comprehensive reviews in cell biology--both plant and animal. Articles address structure and control of gene expression, nucleocytoplasmic interactions, control of cell development and differentiation, and cell transformation and growth. Impact factor for 2009: 6.088.
Key Features
- Authored by some of the foremost scientists in the field
- Provides up-to-date information and directions for future research
- Valuable reference material for advanced undergraduates, graduate students and professional scientists
Readership
Cell biologists, molecular biologists, developmental biologists, physiologists (organ level), biomedical scientists, biochemists studying cell-cell interactions, cell variation and evolution
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2011
- Published:
- 22nd July 2011
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123860408
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123860392
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Kwang Jeon Editor
Kwang Jeon received his Ph.D. in cell physiology at King’s College, University of London, UK, in 1964 and taught at SUNY Buffalo and University of Tennessee. His research was concerned with the biogenesis and function of cell components in two major areas: Integration of intracellular symbionts into host cells leading to the acquisition of new cell components and cell variation; Membrane-protein recycling during endo- and exocytosis.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA