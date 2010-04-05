International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, Volume 280
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. The role of dystrobrevin in the blood-brain barrier - Dariusz C. Górecki
2. Mechanisms and mechanics of the cell cycle and cytokinesis in Trypanosomes - Keith Gull; Sue Vaughan
3. Plastid genomes of dinoflagellates - Christopher J. Howe
4. New insights into the circadian clock in Chlamydomonas - Masahiro Ishiura
Description
International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology presents current advances and comprehensive reviews in cell biology--both plant and animal. Articles address structure and control of gene expression, nucleocytoplasmic interactions, control of cell development and differentiation, and cell transformation and growth. Impact factor for 2008: 4.935.
Kwang Jeon Editor
Kwang Jeon received his Ph.D. in cell physiology at King’s College, University of London, UK, in 1964 and taught at SUNY Buffalo and University of Tennessee. His research was concerned with the biogenesis and function of cell components in two major areas: Integration of intracellular symbionts into host cells leading to the acquisition of new cell components and cell variation; Membrane-protein recycling during endo- and exocytosis.
University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA