International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123812582, 9780123812599

International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, Volume 281

1st Edition

Editors: Kwang Jeon
eBook ISBN: 9780123812599
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123812582
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 21st May 2010
Page Count: 280
Table of Contents

  1. Interactions between plants and arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi

    2. Shingo Hata, Yoshihiro Kobae and Mari Banba

  2. Barley grain development – towards an integrative view

Nese Sreenivasulu, Ljudmilla Borisjuk, Björn Junker, Hans-Peter Mock,Hardy Rolletschek, Udo Seiffert†, Winfriede Weschke, Ulrich Wobus

  1. New Insights Into The Regulation Of Actin Cytoskeleton By Tropomyosin

    2. C.-L. Albert Wang and Lynne M. Coluccio

  2. Regulation of sulfate transport and assimilation in plants

Dr. Hideki Takahashi

  1. Metabolic pathways in the apicoplast of Apicomplexa

Frank Seeber and Dominique Soldati-Favre

  1. Molecular mechanisms of pathogenesis of Parkinson’s disease

M.I. Shadrina, P.A.Slominsky, and S.A. Limborska

Description

International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology presents current advances and comprehensive reviews in cell biology--both plant and animal. Articles address structure and control of gene expression, nucleocytoplasmic interactions, control of cell development and differentiation, and cell transformation and growth. Impact factor for 2008: 4.935.

Key Features

  • Authored by some of the foremost scientists in the field
  • Provides up-to-date information and directions for future research
  • Valuable reference material for advanced undergraduates, graduate students and professional scientists

Readership

Cell biologists, molecular biologists, developmental biologists, physiologists (organ level), biomedical scientists, biochemists studying cell-cell interactions, cell variation and evolution

Details

No. of pages:
280
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123812599
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123812582

About the Editors

Kwang Jeon

Kwang Jeon Editor

Kwang Jeon received his Ph.D. in cell physiology at King’s College, University of London, UK, in 1964 and taught at SUNY Buffalo and University of Tennessee. His research was concerned with the biogenesis and function of cell components in two major areas: Integration of intracellular symbionts into host cells leading to the acquisition of new cell components and cell variation; Membrane-protein recycling during endo- and exocytosis.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA

