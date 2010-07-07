International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123812568, 9780123812575

International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, Volume 282

1st Edition

Editors: Kwang Jeon
eBook ISBN: 9780123812575
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123812568
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 7th July 2010
Page Count: 208
Table of Contents

New insights into the mechanism of cytokinesis in bacteria - Harold P. Erickson

Structure and function of interphotoreceptor retinoid-binding protein (IRBP) in health and disease – Frederico Gonzalez-Fernandez

Cell and molecular biology of flagellar hairs – Hiroshi Kawai

Use of the virtual cell in the study of cell migration – Boris Slepchenko

Mitochondrial dynamics - J. Bereiter Hahn

New insights into the mechanism of mechanotransduction in hair cells - Robert Ward

Retrograde signaling from plastid to nucleus - Takehito Inaba

Description

International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology presents current advances and comprehensive reviews in cell biology--both plant and animal. Articles address structure and control of gene expression, nucleocytoplasmic interactions, control of cell development and differentiation, and cell transformation and growth. Impact factor for 2008: 4.935.

Key Features

  • Authored by some of the foremost scientists in the field
  • Provides up-to-date information and directions for future research
  • Valuable reference material for advanced undergraduates, graduate students and professional scientists

Readership

Cell biologists, molecular biologists, developmental biologists, physiologists (organ level), biomedical scientists, biochemists studying cell-cell interactions, cell variation and evolution

About the Editors

Kwang Jeon

Kwang Jeon Editor

Kwang Jeon received his Ph.D. in cell physiology at King’s College, University of London, UK, in 1964 and taught at SUNY Buffalo and University of Tennessee. His research was concerned with the biogenesis and function of cell components in two major areas: Integration of intracellular symbionts into host cells leading to the acquisition of new cell components and cell variation; Membrane-protein recycling during endo- and exocytosis.

University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA

