International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, Volume 282
1st Edition
Table of Contents
New insights into the mechanism of cytokinesis in bacteria - Harold P. Erickson
Structure and function of interphotoreceptor retinoid-binding protein (IRBP) in health and disease – Frederico Gonzalez-Fernandez
Cell and molecular biology of flagellar hairs – Hiroshi Kawai
Use of the virtual cell in the study of cell migration – Boris Slepchenko
Mitochondrial dynamics - J. Bereiter Hahn
New insights into the mechanism of mechanotransduction in hair cells - Robert Ward
Retrograde signaling from plastid to nucleus - Takehito Inaba
Description
International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology presents current advances and comprehensive reviews in cell biology--both plant and animal. Articles address structure and control of gene expression, nucleocytoplasmic interactions, control of cell development and differentiation, and cell transformation and growth. Impact factor for 2008: 4.935.
About the Editors
Kwang Jeon Editor
Kwang Jeon received his Ph.D. in cell physiology at King’s College, University of London, UK, in 1964 and taught at SUNY Buffalo and University of Tennessee. His research was concerned with the biogenesis and function of cell components in two major areas: Integration of intracellular symbionts into host cells leading to the acquisition of new cell components and cell variation; Membrane-protein recycling during endo- and exocytosis.
