International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, Volume 272
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Roles of F-BAR/PCH proteins in the regulation of membrane dynamics and actin reorganization Pontus Aspenström
Chapter 2 Cell and Molecular Biology of Nuclear Actin Wilma A. Hofmann
Chapter 3 Transcriptional control of gene expression by actin and myosin Emilie Louvet and Piergiorgio Percipalle
Chapter 4 Roles of eukaryotic Lsm proteins in the regulation of mRNA function Tharun Sundaresan
Chapter 5
Spatiotemporal dynamics of the ER-derived peroxisomal endomembrane system
Vladimir I. Titorenko and Richard A. Rachubinski
Chapter 6 New Insights into Melanosome Transport in Vertebrate Pigment Cells Sara Aspengren, Daniel Hedberg, Helen Nilsson Sköld, and Margareta Wallin
Chapter 7 Compartmentalizing the neuronal plasma membrane: from axon initial segments to synapses Zofia Lasiecka, Chan Choo Yap, Max Vakulenko, and Bettina Winckler
Description
International Review of Cell & Molecular Biology presents current advances and comprehensive reviews in cell biology—both plant and animal. Articles address structure and control of gene expression, nucleocytoplasmic interactions, control of cell development and differentiation, and cell transformation and growth.
Key Features
- Authored by some of the foremost scientists in the field
- Provides up-to-date information and directions for future research
- Valuable reference material for advanced undergraduates, graduate students and professional scientists
Readership
Cell biologists, molecular biologists, developmental biologists, physiologists (organ level), biomedical scientists, biochemists studying cell-cell interactions, cell variation and evolution
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 29th December 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080885360
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123747471
About the Editors
Kwang Jeon Editor
Kwang Jeon received his Ph.D. in cell physiology at King’s College, University of London, UK, in 1964 and taught at SUNY Buffalo and University of Tennessee. His research was concerned with the biogenesis and function of cell components in two major areas: Integration of intracellular symbionts into host cells leading to the acquisition of new cell components and cell variation; Membrane-protein recycling during endo- and exocytosis.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA