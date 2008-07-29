International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123743756, 9780080922058

International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, Volume 268

1st Edition

Editors: Kwang Jeon
eBook ISBN: 9780080922058
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123743756
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 29th July 2008
Page Count: 316
Table of Contents

The Physiological Role of Ribosomal Protein S6: One of Its Kind

Molecular Domains In Epithelial Salt CellNaCl of Crustacean Salt Gland (Artemia)

Natriuretic Peptides in Vascular Physiology and Pathology

New Insights into the Cell Biology of the Insect Axonemes

New insights into the mechanism of precursor protein insertion into the mitochondrial membranes Molecular Biology of GA Signaling in Higher Plants

Oocyte Quality and Maternal Control of Development

International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology presents current advances and comprehensive reviews in cell biology—both plant and animal. Articles address structure and control of gene expression, nucleocytoplasmic interactions, control of cell development and differentiation, and cell transformation and growth. Authored by some of the foremost scientists in the field, each volume provides up-to-date information and directions for future research.

  • Authored by some of the foremost scientists in the field
  • Provides up-to-date information and directions for future research
  • Valuable reference material for advanced undergraduates, graduate students and professional scientists

Cell biologists, molecular biologists, developmental biologists, physiologists (organ level), biomedical scientists, biochemists studying cell-cell interactions, cell variation and evolution

No. of pages:
316
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080922058
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123743756

Kwang Jeon received his Ph.D. in cell physiology at King’s College, University of London, UK, in 1964 and taught at SUNY Buffalo and University of Tennessee. His research was concerned with the biogenesis and function of cell components in two major areas: Integration of intracellular symbionts into host cells leading to the acquisition of new cell components and cell variation; Membrane-protein recycling during endo- and exocytosis.

