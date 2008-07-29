International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, Volume 268
1st Edition
Table of Contents
The Physiological Role of Ribosomal Protein S6: One of Its Kind
Molecular Domains In Epithelial Salt CellNaCl of Crustacean Salt Gland (Artemia)
Natriuretic Peptides in Vascular Physiology and Pathology
New Insights into the Cell Biology of the Insect Axonemes
New insights into the mechanism of precursor protein insertion into the mitochondrial membranes Molecular Biology of GA Signaling in Higher Plants
Oocyte Quality and Maternal Control of Development
Description
International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology presents current advances and comprehensive reviews in cell biology—both plant and animal. Articles address structure and control of gene expression, nucleocytoplasmic interactions, control of cell development and differentiation, and cell transformation and growth. Authored by some of the foremost scientists in the field, each volume provides up-to-date information and directions for future research.
About the Editors
Kwang Jeon Editor
Kwang Jeon received his Ph.D. in cell physiology at King’s College, University of London, UK, in 1964 and taught at SUNY Buffalo and University of Tennessee. His research was concerned with the biogenesis and function of cell components in two major areas: Integration of intracellular symbionts into host cells leading to the acquisition of new cell components and cell variation; Membrane-protein recycling during endo- and exocytosis.
University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA