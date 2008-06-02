International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, Volume 267
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Contributors to Volume 267
- The Structure and Function of Mitochondrial F1F0-ATP Synthases
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Mitochondrial ATP Synthase
- 3 Supramolecular ATP Synthase
- 4 Extra-Mitochondrial Expression of F1F0-ATP Synthase
- 5 Concluding Remarks
- Role of Proteasomes in Cellular Regulation
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Proteasome Structure and Catalytic Activities
- 3 Function of Proteasomes in Cell Proliferation, Differentiation, Apoptosis and Immune Response
- 4 Modes of Regulation of Proteasome Activities in the Cell
- 5 Reprogramming of Proteasomes at Immune Response, Differentiation and Apoptosis
- 6 Proteasomes in Regulation of Different Levels of Gene Expression
- 7 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- Permissive and Repulsive Cues and Signalling Pathways of Axonal Outgrowth and Regeneration
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Neuritogenesis and Developmental Patterning
- 3 Repulsive Guidance Cues in Axonal Pathfinding
- 4 Guidance Cues in Axonal Damage and Neuronal Death
- 5 Guidance Cues and Synaptic Plasticity in Stroke Brains
- 6 Evidence for Guidance Cues as Therapeutic Targets
- 7 Concluding Remarks and Future Perspectives
- Acknowledgment
- New Insights into Mechanism and Regulation of Actin Capping Protein
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Background
- 3 Mechanism of Binding Actin
- 4 Capping Protein Inhibitors and Uncapping
- 5 Role of Capping Protein in Complex Cellular Processes
- 6 Concluding Remarks and Future Directions
- Acknowledgments
- Effects of Environmental Estrogens and Antiandrogens on Endocrine Function, Gene Regulation, and Health in Fish
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Mechanisms of Estrogenic and Antiandrogenic Effects
- 3 Consequences of Impaired Reproductive Endocrine Function
- 4 Summary and Concluding Remarks
- Roles of P21-Activated Kinases and Associated Proteins in Epithelial Wound Healing
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Biology of Wound Healing in Different Model Systems
- 3 Rho GTPases and Epithelial Morphogenesis During Wound Healing
- 4 P21-Activated Kinases
- 5 Pak Activation During Wound Healing and Epithelial Sheet Migration
- 6 Regulation of Wound Healing Downstream of Pak
- 7 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- Biology and Biophysics of the Nuclear Pore Complex and Its Components
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Nuclear Pore Complex Structure
- 3 Nucleoporin Function(s)
- 4 Selective Cargo Translocation Across the Nuclear Pore Complex
- 5 Nuclear Pore Complex Assembly and Disassembly
- 6 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- Endocytosis and the Actin Cytoskeleton in Dictyostelium discoideum
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Tools to Study Endocytosis
- 3 Role of D. discoideum Actin and ABPs in Endocytosis
- 4 Molecular Events During the Uptake Phase: A Simplified Model
- 5 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- Index
- Publisher Summary
Description
International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology presents current advances and comprehensive reviews in cell biology—both plant and animal. Articles address structure and control of gene expression, nucleocytoplasmic interactions, control of cell development and differentiation, and cell transformation and growth. Authored by some of the foremost scientists in the field, each volume provides up-to-date information and directions for future research.
Readership
Cell biologists, molecular biologists, developmental biologists, physiologists (organ level), biomedical scientists, biochemists studying cell-cell interactions, cell variation and evolution
Details
About the Editors
Kwang Jeon Editor
Kwang Jeon received his Ph.D. in cell physiology at King’s College, University of London, UK, in 1964 and taught at SUNY Buffalo and University of Tennessee. His research was concerned with the biogenesis and function of cell components in two major areas: Integration of intracellular symbionts into host cells leading to the acquisition of new cell components and cell variation; Membrane-protein recycling during endo- and exocytosis.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA