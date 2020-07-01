International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, Volume 354
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. P73 in health and disease
Ivano Amelio
2. The biology of LONP1
Marcello Pinti
3. Molecular mechanisms of selective autophagy in Drosophila
Ioannis Nezis
4. Metabolic reprogramming and cisplatin resistance
Monica Montopoli
5. The biology of polycystin 2
Alfredo Criollo
6. Pharmacological methods to transcriptionally modulate double-strand break DNA repair
Alanna Kaplan
7. Evolutionary insights into the aphid genome
Mauro Mandrioli
8. Stratifying nutritional interventions in cancer therapy: next stop, personalized medicine
Andreas Prokesch
9. Vascular calcifications in health and disease
Daniela Quaglino
Description
International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, Volume 354 reviews and details current advances in cell and molecular biology. The IRCMB series has a worldwide readership, maintaining a high standard by publishing invited articles on important and timely topics that are authored by prominent cell and molecular biologists. Sections in this new release include P73 in health and disease, The biology of LONP1, Molecular mechanisms of selective autophagy in Drosophila, Metabolic reprogramming and cisplatin resistance, The biology of polycystin 2, Pharmacological methods to transcriptionally modulate double-strand break DNA repair, Evolutionary insights into the aphid genome, Stratifying nutritional interventions in cancer therapy: next stop, personalized medicine, Vascular calcifications in health and disease
Key Features
- Publishes invited review articles on selected topics as authored by established and active cell and molecular biologists whose work is drawn from international sources
- Offers a wide range of perspectives on specific subjects
Readership
A very wide public, ranging from undergraduate and graduate students to experienced scientists in a specific field
Details
- No. of pages:
- 277
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st July 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128199275
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Lorenzo Galluzzi Serial Volume Editor
Lorenzo Galluzzi (born 1980) is currently Assistant Professor of Cell Biology in Radiation Oncology at the Department of Radiation Oncology of the Weill Cornell Medical College (New York, USA), and Honorary Associate Professor at the Faculty of Medicine of the Paris Descartes University (Paris, France). Prior to joining Weill Cornell Medical College (2017), Lorenzo Galluzzi was a Junior Scientist of the Research Team “Apoptosis, Cancer and Immunity” at the Cordeliers Research Center (Paris, France; 2012-2016). Lorenzo Galluzzi did his post-doctoral training at the Gustave Roussy Cancer Center (Villejuif, France; 2009-2011), after receiving his PhD from the Paris Sud University (Le Kremlin-Bicetre, France; 2005-2008). He is also Associate Director of the European Academy for Tumor Immunology (EATI), and Founding Member of the European Research Institute for Integrated Cellular Pathology (ERI-ICP). Lorenzo Galluzzi is best known for major experimental and conceptual contributions to the fields of cell death, autophagy, tumor metabolism and tumor immunology. In particular, he provided profound insights into the links between adaptive stress responses in cancer cells and the activation of a clinically relevant tumor-targeting immune response in the context of chemotherapy and radiation therapy. Lorenzo Galluzzi has published more than 350 scientific articles in international peer-reviewed journals. According to a survey published by Lab Times, he is currently the 6th and the youngest of the 30 most-cited European cell biologists (relative to the period 2007–2013). Lorenzo Galluzzi currently operates as Editor-in-Chief of three journals: OncoImmunology (which he co-founded in 2011), International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, and Molecular and Cellular Oncology (which he co-founded in 2013). In addition, Lorenzo Galluzzi currently serves as Founding Editor for Microbial Cell and Cell Stress, and Associate Editor for Cell Death and Disease.
Affiliations and Expertise
Weill Cornell Medical College, USA