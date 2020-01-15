International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, Volume 350
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. DAMP emission upon ER stress
2. Protein misfolding disorders
3. Type I interferon response and ER stress
4. ER and autophagosome biogenesis
5. Mitochondria-associated membranes
6. ER calcium signaling in excitable cells
7. ER in viral infection
Description
International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, Volume 350 covers all aspects of endoplasmic reticulum (ER) biology. With its multiple cellular functions, including ion storage as well protein folding, trafficking and secretion, the regulation of homeostasis within the ER is crucial to organismal health. New sections in this updated volume include DAMP emission upon ER stress, Protein misfolding disordersm Type I interferon response and ER stress, ER and autophagosome biogenesis, Mitochondria-associated membranes, ER calcium signaling in excitable cells, and ER in viral infections.
Key Features
- Summarizes endoplasmic reticulum-related pathologies
- Gives an update on the immunological aspects of ER-stress
- Brings the links between ER homeostasis and autophagy
Readership
Cell biologist, Immunologist, Oncologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 277
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 15th January 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128197448
About the Serial Volume Editors
Lorenzo Galluzzi Serial Volume Editor
Lorenzo Galluzzi (born 1980) is currently Assistant Professor of Cell Biology in Radiation Oncology at the Department of Radiation Oncology of the Weill Cornell Medical College (New York, USA), and Honorary Associate Professor at the Faculty of Medicine of the Paris Descartes University (Paris, France). Prior to joining Weill Cornell Medical College (2017), Lorenzo Galluzzi was a Junior Scientist of the Research Team “Apoptosis, Cancer and Immunity” at the Cordeliers Research Center (Paris, France; 2012-2016). Lorenzo Galluzzi did his post-doctoral training at the Gustave Roussy Cancer Center (Villejuif, France; 2009-2011), after receiving his PhD from the Paris Sud University (Le Kremlin-Bicetre, France; 2005-2008). He is also Associate Director of the European Academy for Tumor Immunology (EATI), and Founding Member of the European Research Institute for Integrated Cellular Pathology (ERI-ICP). Lorenzo Galluzzi is best known for major experimental and conceptual contributions to the fields of cell death, autophagy, tumor metabolism and tumor immunology. In particular, he provided profound insights into the links between adaptive stress responses in cancer cells and the activation of a clinically relevant tumor-targeting immune response in the context of chemotherapy and radiation therapy. Lorenzo Galluzzi has published more than 350 scientific articles in international peer-reviewed journals. According to a survey published by Lab Times, he is currently the 6th and the youngest of the 30 most-cited European cell biologists (relative to the period 2007–2013). Lorenzo Galluzzi currently operates as Editor-in-Chief of three journals: OncoImmunology (which he co-founded in 2011), International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, and Molecular and Cellular Oncology (which he co-founded in 2013). In addition, Lorenzo Galluzzi currently serves as Founding Editor for Microbial Cell and Cell Stress, and Associate Editor for Cell Death and Disease.
Affiliations and Expertise
Weill Cornell Medical College, USA