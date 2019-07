International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, Volume 331

International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology reviews and details current advances in cell and molecular biology. This most current release in this highly cited series focuses on such timely topics as novel treatments in immunotherapy in breast cancer, chemokine receptor signaling and the hallmarks of cancer, tumor-targeting antibodies, and a section on mitochondrion and whether they are a common organelle for cell death. As always, readers will find the articles in this series to be of great value, with a high impact and average cited half-life of nine years.

The IRCMB series has a worldwide readership, maintaining a high standard by publishing invited articles on important and timely topics that are authored by prominent cell and molecular biologists. This great resource ranks high amongst scientific journals dealing with cell biology.