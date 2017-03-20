International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, Volume 331
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Breast Cancer Immunology and Immunotherapy: Current Status and Future Perspectives
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Mechanisms of the Immune Response Inhibition in BC: Role of MDSCs and Regulatory T Cells
- 3 Immune System in the Therapeutic Response in BC. The Immunogenic Cell Death
- 4 T-Infiltrating Lymphocytes Molecular and Genomic Characterization as a Strategic Tool to Better Understand BC Behavior
- 5 Neoantigen Prediction: Genomic Tools for Personalized Immunotherapy
- 6 Immunotherapeutic Approaches in BC. Clinical Trials With Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors
- 7 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Two: New Insights Into Cellular Stress Responses to Environmental Metal Toxicants
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 ER Stress and UPR
- 3 Metal-Induced ER Stress
- 4 ER Stress and Its Impact on Oxidative Stress
- 5 Genomics Approaches in Metal-Induced Cell Stress Studies
- 6 Conclusions and Future Directions
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Three: An Update on Src Family of Nonreceptor Tyrosine Kinases Biology
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Regulation of SFKs Function
- 3 Redox-Dependent Regulation of SFK Function
- 4 Role of SFKs in PRL Signaling
- 5 Relevance of SFKs in Breast Cancer
- 6 Role of SFKs During Mammalian Embryo Development and in the Regulation of Embryonic and Somatic Stem Cells
- 7 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Four: STAT Transcription Factors in T Cell Control of Health and Disease
- Abstract
- 1 Engagement of the Jak-STAT Signaling Pathway
- 2 Jak-STAT Molecules in T Helper Cell Differentiation
- 3 STAT Molecules in the Development of Cytotoxic T Cells
- 4 STATs Mutations Result in Patient Immunodeficiency
- 5 STAT Molecules in Allergic Inflammation
- 6 Role of STAT Molecules in Intestinal Inflammation
- 7 Jak-STAT Molecules in Autoimmune Diseases
- 8 Blocking Cytokine Signaling to Treat Disease
- 9 Conclusion
Chapter Five: Chemokine Receptor Signaling and the Hallmarks of Cancer
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The Chemokine Superfamily
- 3 Chemokine Activity on Neoplastic Cells
- 4 Chemokine Activities on Stromal Cells
- 5 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Six: Mitochondrion: A Common Organelle for Distinct Cell Deaths?
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Apoptosis
- 3 MPT-Driven Necrosis
- 4 Mitophagy
- 5 Implication of Mitophagy in Models of Neurological Diseases
- 6 Implication of Mitochondria-Dependent Cell Death in Cardiac Diseases
- 7 Conclusion and Perspectives
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Seven: Antibody-Based Cancer Therapy: Successful Agents and Novel Approaches
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Monoclonal Antibodies
- 3 Effector Mechanisms and Activity of Tumor-Targeting Antibodies
- 4 Immunomodulatory Antibodies
- 5 Antibody Engineering to Improve Effector Functions
- 6 Alternative Antibody Formats
- 7 Antibody-Drug Conjugates
- 8 Antibody-Cytokine Fusion Proteins
- 9 CAR-Transfected T Cells
- 10 Conclusions
International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology reviews and details current advances in cell and molecular biology. This most current release in this highly cited series focuses on such timely topics as novel treatments in immunotherapy in breast cancer, chemokine receptor signaling and the hallmarks of cancer, tumor-targeting antibodies, and a section on mitochondrion and whether they are a common organelle for cell death. As always, readers will find the articles in this series to be of great value, with a high impact and average cited half-life of nine years.
The IRCMB series has a worldwide readership, maintaining a high standard by publishing invited articles on important and timely topics that are authored by prominent cell and molecular biologists. This great resource ranks high amongst scientific journals dealing with cell biology.
- Publishes only invited review articles on selected topics
- Authored by established and active cell and molecular biologists, drawn from international sources
- Offers a wide range of perspectives on specific subjects
The IRCMB series covers all fields of cell and molecular biology. IRCMB articles are addressed to a very wide public, ranging from undergraduate and graduate students to experienced scientists in a specific field
No. of pages: 396
- 396
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 20th March 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128124703
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128124697
Lorenzo Galluzzi Serial Editor
Lorenzo Galluzzi (born 1980) is currently Assistant Professor of Cell Biology in Radiation Oncology at the Department of Radiation Oncology of the Weill Cornell Medical College (New York, USA), and Honorary Associate Professor at the Faculty of Medicine of the Paris Descartes University (Paris, France). Prior to joining Weill Cornell Medical College (2017), Lorenzo Galluzzi was a Junior Scientist of the Research Team “Apoptosis, Cancer and Immunity” at the Cordeliers Research Center (Paris, France; 2012-2016). Lorenzo Galluzzi did his post-doctoral training at the Gustave Roussy Cancer Center (Villejuif, France; 2009-2011), after receiving his PhD from the Paris Sud University (Le Kremlin-Bicetre, France; 2005-2008). He is also Associate Director of the European Academy for Tumor Immunology (EATI), and Founding Member of the European Research Institute for Integrated Cellular Pathology (ERI-ICP). Lorenzo Galluzzi is best known for major experimental and conceptual contributions to the fields of cell death, autophagy, tumor metabolism and tumor immunology. In particular, he provided profound insights into the links between adaptive stress responses in cancer cells and the activation of a clinically relevant tumor-targeting immune response in the context of chemotherapy and radiation therapy. Lorenzo Galluzzi has published more than 350 scientific articles in international peer-reviewed journals. According to a survey published by Lab Times, he is currently the 6th and the youngest of the 30 most-cited European cell biologists (relative to the period 2007–2013). Lorenzo Galluzzi currently operates as Editor-in-Chief of three journals: OncoImmunology (which he co-founded in 2011), International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, and Molecular and Cellular Oncology (which he co-founded in 2013). In addition, Lorenzo Galluzzi currently serves as Founding Editor for Microbial Cell and Cell Stress, and Associate Editor for Cell Death and Disease.
Weill Cornell Medical College, USA