International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, Volume 330
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter One: New Insights Into the Roles of Retinoic Acid Signaling in Nervous System Development and the Establishment of Neurotransmitter Systems
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Developmental Signaling
- 3 Retinoids as Morphogens, Teratogens, and Drugs
- 4 RA Signaling Pathway
- 5 Major Functions of RA Signaling
- 6 RA Signaling During Nervous System Development
- 7 RA Signaling and the Establishment of Neurotransmitter Systems
- 8 RA Signaling Outside Vertebrates: Evolutionary Considerations
- 9 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Two: AMBRA1, a Novel BH3-Like Protein: New Insights Into the AMBRA1–BCL2-Family Proteins Relationship
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 AMBRA1 in Autophagy, Selective Autophagy, and Beyond
- 3 Autophagy and Apoptosis Cross-Talk
- 4 Autophagy Inhibition by the Oncogenic Function of BCL2
- 5 BCL2–AMBRA1 Interaction as a Novel Therapeutic Target
- 6 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Three: Rationale for the Combination of Dendritic Cell-Based Vaccination Approaches With Chemotherapy Agents
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Immunological Aspects of Anticancer Chemotherapy With Regards to DC Functions
- 3 Clinical Trials of Combined DC-Based Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy Affecting DC Functions
- 4 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Four: Smac Mimetics to Therapeutically Target IAP Proteins in Cancer
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 IAP Proteins
- 3 Mechanisms of Action of Smac Mimetics
- 4 Smac Mimetics as Single Agents
- 5 Smac Mimetic-Based Combination Therapies
- 6 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Five: Consequences of Keratin Phosphorylation for Cytoskeletal Organization and Epithelial Functions
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Characteristics of Keratin Phosphorylation
- 3 Regulation of Protein Binding to Keratins by Phosphorylation
- 4 Role of Keratin Phosphorylation in Cell Physiology
- 5 Disease Relevance of Keratin Phosphorylation
- 6 Concluding Remarks: Significance of Keratin Phosphorylation
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Six: Plastid Protein Targeting: Preprotein Recognition and Translocation
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Origin of Plastids
- 3 Plastid Protein Targeting Routes
- 4 Regulation of Plastid Protein Import
- 5 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Seven: Immunomodulatory Activity of VEGF in Cancer
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The VEGF Family
- 3 VEGF Receptors
- 4 The VEGF-A/VEGFR Axis
- 5 Antitumor Immunity
- 6 Immunosuppressive Roles of VEGF
- 7 Immunomodulatory Properties of Therapeutics Targeting VEGF
- 8 Medical Applications
- 9 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
Description
International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology (IRCMB), Volume 330 includes comprehensive and detailed reviews on the current advances in cell and molecular biology. The IRCMB series has a world-wide readership, maintaining a high standard by publishing invited articles on important and timely topics authored by prominent cell and molecular biologists. The articles published in IRCMB have a high impact and an average cited half-life of nine years. IRCMB ranks high amongst scientific journals dealing with cell biology.
Key Features
- Includes comprehensive and detailed reviews on the current advances in cell and molecular biology
- Publishes only invited review articles on selected topics
- Authored by established and active cell and molecular biologists, drawn from international sources
- Offers a wide range of perspectives on specific subjects
Readership
The IRCMB series covers all fields of cell and molecular biology. IRCMB articles are addressed to a very wide public, ranging from undergraduate and graduate students to experienced scientists in a specific field
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 20th February 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128124680
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128124673
About the Serial Editors
Lorenzo Galluzzi Serial Editor
Lorenzo Galluzzi (born 1980) is currently Assistant Professor of Cell Biology in Radiation Oncology at the Department of Radiation Oncology of the Weill Cornell Medical College (New York, USA), and Honorary Associate Professor at the Faculty of Medicine of the Paris Descartes University (Paris, France). Prior to joining Weill Cornell Medical College (2017), Lorenzo Galluzzi was a Junior Scientist of the Research Team “Apoptosis, Cancer and Immunity” at the Cordeliers Research Center (Paris, France; 2012-2016). Lorenzo Galluzzi did his post-doctoral training at the Gustave Roussy Cancer Center (Villejuif, France; 2009-2011), after receiving his PhD from the Paris Sud University (Le Kremlin-Bicetre, France; 2005-2008). He is also Associate Director of the European Academy for Tumor Immunology (EATI), and Founding Member of the European Research Institute for Integrated Cellular Pathology (ERI-ICP). Lorenzo Galluzzi is best known for major experimental and conceptual contributions to the fields of cell death, autophagy, tumor metabolism and tumor immunology. In particular, he provided profound insights into the links between adaptive stress responses in cancer cells and the activation of a clinically relevant tumor-targeting immune response in the context of chemotherapy and radiation therapy. Lorenzo Galluzzi has published more than 350 scientific articles in international peer-reviewed journals. According to a survey published by Lab Times, he is currently the 6th and the youngest of the 30 most-cited European cell biologists (relative to the period 2007–2013). Lorenzo Galluzzi currently operates as Editor-in-Chief of three journals: OncoImmunology (which he co-founded in 2011), International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, and Molecular and Cellular Oncology (which he co-founded in 2013). In addition, Lorenzo Galluzzi currently serves as Founding Editor for Microbial Cell and Cell Stress, and Associate Editor for Cell Death and Disease.
Affiliations and Expertise
Weill Cornell Medical College, USA