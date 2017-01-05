International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128122204, 9780128122211

International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, Volume 328

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Lorenzo Galluzzi
eBook ISBN: 9780128122211
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128122204
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 5th January 2017
Page Count: 300
Table of Contents

  1. Molecular Mechanisms of Noncanonical Autophagy

    2. N. Dupont, A.C. Nascimbeni, E. Morel, & P. Codogno

  2. Epigenetic Control of Gene Expression in Maize

    3. J. Huang, J.S. Lynn, L. Schulte, S. Vendramin, & K. McGinnis

  3. Mitochondria in Multiple Sclerosis: Molecular Mechanisms of Pathogenesis

    4. S. Patergnani, V. Fossati, M. Bonora, C. Giorgi, S. Marchi, S. Missiroli, T. Rusielewicz, M.R. Wieckowski, & P. Pinton

  4. Molecular Regulation of the Spindle Assembly Checkpoint by Kinases and Phosphatases

    5. G. Manic, F. Corradi, A. Sistigu, S. Siteni, & I. Vitale

  5. BH3-Only Proteins in Health and Disease

    6. J.A. Glab, G.W. Mbogo, & H. Puthalakath

  6. The Multifaceted Contributions of Chromatin to HIV-1 Integration, Transcription, and Latency

    7. E. De Crignis & T. Mahmoudi

  7. The Inflammatory Signal Adaptor RIPK3: Functions Beyond Necroptosis

K. Moriwaki & F.K.-M. Chan

Description

International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, Volume 328 is the latest release in this series that publishes comprehensive and detailed reviews on current advances in cell and molecular biology. The IRCMB series has a world-wide readership, maintaining a high standard by publishing invited articles on important and timely topics authored by prominent cell and molecular biologists. The articles published in IRCMB have a high impact and an average cited half-life of 9 years. IRCMB ranks high amongst scientific journals dealing with Cell Biology.

Key Features

  • Publishes only invited review articles on selected topics
  • Authored by established, active cell and molecular biologists from international sources
  • Offers a wide range of perspectives on specific subjects

Readership

The series covers all fields of cell and molecular biology. Articles are addressed to a very wide public, ranging from undergraduate and graduate students to experienced scientists in a specific field

About the Serial Editors

Lorenzo Galluzzi

Lorenzo Galluzzi Serial Editor

Lorenzo Galluzzi (born 1980) is currently Assistant Professor of Cell Biology in Radiation Oncology at the Department of Radiation Oncology of the Weill Cornell Medical College (New York, USA), and Honorary Associate Professor at the Faculty of Medicine of the Paris Descartes University (Paris, France). Prior to joining Weill Cornell Medical College (2017), Lorenzo Galluzzi was a Junior Scientist of the Research Team “Apoptosis, Cancer and Immunity” at the Cordeliers Research Center (Paris, France; 2012-2016). Lorenzo Galluzzi did his post-doctoral training at the Gustave Roussy Cancer Center (Villejuif, France; 2009-2011), after receiving his PhD from the Paris Sud University (Le Kremlin-Bicetre, France; 2005-2008). He is also Associate Director of the European Academy for Tumor Immunology (EATI), and Founding Member of the European Research Institute for Integrated Cellular Pathology (ERI-ICP). Lorenzo Galluzzi is best known for major experimental and conceptual contributions to the fields of cell death, autophagy, tumor metabolism and tumor immunology. In particular, he provided profound insights into the links between adaptive stress responses in cancer cells and the activation of a clinically relevant tumor-targeting immune response in the context of chemotherapy and radiation therapy. Lorenzo Galluzzi has published more than 350 scientific articles in international peer-reviewed journals. According to a survey published by Lab Times, he is currently the 6th and the youngest of the 30 most-cited European cell biologists (relative to the period 2007–2013). Lorenzo Galluzzi currently operates as Editor-in-Chief of three journals: OncoImmunology (which he co-founded in 2011), International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, and Molecular and Cellular Oncology (which he co-founded in 2013). In addition, Lorenzo Galluzzi currently serves as Founding Editor for Microbial Cell and Cell Stress, and Associate Editor for Cell Death and Disease.

Affiliations and Expertise

Weill Cornell Medical College, USA

