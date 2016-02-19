International Population Assistance: The First Decade
1st Edition
A Look at the Concepts and Policies Which Have Guided the UNFPA in its First Ten Years
Authors: Rafael M. Salas
eBook ISBN: 9781483182209
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 484
Description
International Population Assistance: The First Decade provides a comprehensive account of the establishment, development and operation of the United Nations Fund for Population Activities.
The title identifies the principles guides the Fund, traces the growth of the funds policies, and examines the future of the fund. The coverage of the text includes the topics such as education and communication, family planning, and funding population assistance. The selection also covers funds policies on data collection, international assistance, and following up on the fund’s programs.
The book will be of great interest to economists, sociologists, and political scientists.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
Chronology: Events Leading to the Establishment of Operational Activities of the United Nations Fund for Population Activities in 1969
UNFPA: Concepts, Principles and Procedures
Chapter 1 Basic Principles Guiding the UNFPA
Defining "Population Activities"
General Guidelines
Guidelines for the UNFPA from Its Governing Bodies
Flexibility
Neutrality
Innovation
Chapter 2 Bucharest and After
World Population Conference 1974
Developing a Sufficiency Society
World Population Plan of Action
The Role of the UNFPA in a Restructured United Nations Economic and Social Program
New International Economic Order
Technical Co-operation Among Developing Countries Program
Chapter 3 Creating Awareness of Population Problems
Promoting Awareness, UNFPA Role in
World Population Year 1974, UNFPA Responsibility for
The Role of the Media
Involving Parliamentarians in Population Issues
Chapter 4 Data Collection
Chapter 5 Developing Countries
Responsibilities of
Differences between and among Developing Countries on Population Matters
Absorptive Capacity
Developing Self-Reliance
Involving Individuals in Decision-Making
Chapter 6 Education and Communication
Chapter 7 Family Planning
General
Factors Affecting Fertility Trends
Socio-Cultural, Factors Affecting Family Planning
Contraceptives: Technology and Community-Based Distribution of
Assistance to Countries with Low Fertility
Chapter 8 Following up on UNFPA-Funded Program
Implementation
Monitoring
Evaluation
Cost-Benefit Analysis
Chapter 9 Funding Population Assistance
Donors to the Fund
Resources versus Demands for Assistance
Multi-Bi Funding
Chapter 10 International Assistance, the Nature of
General
External Assistance, the Marginality of
Chapter 11 International Co-operation, the Need for .in Population and
Other Matters
Chapter 12 Population and Development
Relationship Between Population and Development
Development Planning
Chapter 13 Population Assistance: Global Role of UNFPA
Multilateral Population Assistance, Advantages of
United Nations Agencies, UNFPA's Relationships with
Co-ordination, the Need for and the Fund's Role in
Global Assistance, Changing Patterns in
New Trends in Population Programs
Regional Variations: Africa, Asia and the Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East
Chapter 14 Population Concerns, Special Dimensions of
An Overview
Population Projections
Views on the Population Debate
Population Policies, Development of
Chapter 15 Population and Its Unique Relationship to ...
... Employment
... Food
... Health and Nutrition
... Human Rights
... Law
... Peace and Stability
... Population Distribution
... Poverty
... Religion
... Resources
... The Role of Women
... Rural Development
... Urbanization
... Youth and the Aged
Chapter 16 Programming Population Assistance
Appraising Proposed Population Projects
Delivery of Programs
Direct Funding
Executing Agencies
Foreign Experts, Recruitment of
Budgeting
Infrastructure Support
Local Costs, Funding of
Multi-Country Activities, UNFPA Support of
Non-Governmental Organizations, UNFPA's Relations with
Population Needs, Assessment of
Priorities, Determining in the Allocation of UNFPA Resources
Country Programming
Research
Training
UNFPA Coordinators, Their Role in the Field
Appendixes
A List of Statements from which Quotations are Taken
B Selected Statements of the UNFPA Executive Director (Reprinted in Full)
The Formative Years: The Beginnings of the United Nations Fund for Population Activities
Asia: An Area Assessment
Scope and Direction: First Report to the Governing Council
International Population Assistance - A Spur to National Effort
Population and the Media: An Added Dimension
Population Assistance and the UNFPA - Responding to the Countries Own Assessments of Their Needs
A Tribute to General William H Draper, Jr
Population Assistance Since Bucharest - Developing a Consensus on Priorities for Population Resources
Responsiveness and Innovation: The Role of the UNFPA in a Restructured United Nations Economic and Social Program
Interurban Man: The Dynamics of Population in Urban and Rural Life
Population and the New International Economic Order
The Implications of Change
The UNFPA: Progress Report 1978
C The State of World Population Reports:
1978
1979
D Recent Trends in International Population Assistance
E Priorities in Future Allocation of UNFPA Resources
F UNFPA Support of Inter-country Activities
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 484
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483182209
About the Author
Rafael M. Salas
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.