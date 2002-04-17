International Perspectives on Child and Adolescent Mental Health - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080441054, 9780080513737

International Perspectives on Child and Adolescent Mental Health, Volume 2

1st Edition

Editors: Nirbhay N Singh Thomas H Ollendick Ashvind N Singh
eBook ISBN: 9780080513737
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080441054
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 17th April 2002
Page Count: 562
Table of Contents

Introduction. Mental health of children and adolescents (R. Manikam). Interventions and Outcomes. Challenges and new directions in developing effective empirically validated parenting and family intervention programs (M.R. Sanders). Interventions and outcomes in autism (P. Howlin). The positive parenting program: an early intervention to improve personal relationships between teenagers and their parents (A. Ralph, M.R. Sanders). Reorientation of service delivery in Australia to an early intervention approach (A. O'Hanlon et al.). Mitigating the effects of war and displacement on children (W. Yule). Prevention. Preventing depression in adolescence: short term results from the problem solving for life program (S.H. Spence, C.L. Donovan). The resourceful adolescent program: a universal approach to the prevention of depression in adolescents (I.M. Shochet et al.). A community service model for the delivery of early childhood mental illness prevention programs (A. Wheeler, P. Riviere). Measurement in Mental Health. The revised version of the Screen for Anxiety Related Emotional Disorders (SCARED-R): a new scale for measuring childhood anxiety (P. Muris). Preliminary development of a culturally appropriate measure for Asian children's depression (J.B. Koh et al.). Assessment of family functioning in Chinese adolescents: the Chinese family assessment instrument (D.T.L. Shek). Risk and Protective Factors. Problem behavior in adolescence: differential manifestations, developmental trends and risk factors (M. Dekovic et al.). Adolescents at risk of school exclusion: the identification of key risk factors to guide intervention (R. Cains). Relationship between child psycho-pathology and parental alcoholism (R.C. Jiloha). Child and Adolescent Disorders. Psychiatric comorbidity with anxiety disorders in adolescents: frequency and clinical consequences (C. Essau). Symptom patterns of children and adolescents with chronic fatigue syndrome (K.S. Rowe, K.J. Rowe). A multidimensional evaluation of adolescent drug abusers: preliminary results of a longitudinal study (M. Bolognini et al.). Incidence of nonverbal learning disability in a high school anger management class (D. Duncan et al.). Cultural Mental Health. Effects of environmental factors on psychological adjustment in very low birthweight and higher birthweight Jamaican adolescents (M.C. Lambert et al.). Cross-cultural differences in suicidal ideation between children in Nigeria and Botswana (E.A. Akinade). Exploring the associations between social class, binge drinking and other risk behaviors among Brazilian young people (R. Uchoa et al.). The psychological and sociocultural adaption of Chinese and Vietnamese immigrant adolescents in Australia (C. Leung, W. Karnilowicz). Author and subject index.

Description

The papers included in this volume highlight research and practice in child and adolescent mental health from around the world. As systems of care are different across countries and cultures, it is imperative that knowledge is shared and lessons learned. The biennial Elsevier conference on Child and Adolescent Mental Health is designed to provide a forum for mental health and educational experts from various disciplines and countries.

Nirbhay N Singh Editor

Virginia Commonwealth University

Thomas H Ollendick Editor

Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State Universit

Ashvind N Singh Editor

Virginia Commonwealth University

