International Perspectives on Child and Adolescent Mental Health, Volume 1
1st Edition
Introduction. Preface. Mental Health of Infants and Children. Mental health problems of Chinese school children (Qicheng Jing, Qihua Zuo). Social interaction problems in infants and preschool children (J.K. Ghuman et al.). Effects of neighborhood violence on preschoolers' social function with peers (J.A.M. Farver, L.X. Natura). The mental health of an unaccompanied refugee youth 3-4 years after repatriation to Vietnam (M. Loughry). Mental Health of Adolescents. Predictors of life satisfaction in Chinese adolescents: self-concept and relationships with significant others (Jin-Pan Leung, Li-Wei Zhang). Stressful life events and adolescent depressive symptoms: a six year longitudinal study (Xiaojia Ge, Rand D. Conger). Ethnic differences in risk factors associated with substance abuse in adolescence (G.A. MacNeil et al.). Mental health indicators and substance use: a cross-sectional survey of secondary school children in New South Wales, Australia (R. Forero et al.). How adolescents perceive their emotional life, behavior, and self-esteem in relation to family stressors: a six culture study (C. Bagley, K. Mallick). Behavior Problems Across Cultures. Behavioral problems among preschool children in South Africa: a six year longitudinal perspective from birth to age five (L.M. Richter et al.). The relationship between antisocial and prosocial behaviors in Chinese preschool children (P.W.L. Leung et al.). Parent-reported problem behavior in 12-to-16-year-old American and Russian children (W. Hellinckx et al.). Mental health of Turkish children: behavioral and emotional problems reported by parents, teachers, and adolescents (N. Erol, Z.T. Simsek). Measurement in Mental Health. Child behavior checklist used for Chinese children (Lin-Yan Su et al.). Reliability and validity of the DSD for adolescent depression (Yuriko Doi et al.). Cultural aspects of the youth adjustment indicator checklist (J.A. Baker et al.).
There has been a major shift in the way we conceptualize and provide services to children and adolescents with mental health needs. We are moving away from the traditional disorder-oriented model of treatment to a child-centered, family-focused service delivery system that mandates mental health services in the context of the child's family and social ecology. This new system of care has spawned many variations of the model, including wraparound services, multisystemic treatment (MST), futures planning, and person-centred planning.
As systems of care are different across countries and cultures, it is imperative that we share our knowledge and make explicit the lessons we have learned in our attempts to provide services to children and adolescents which focus on improving their quality of life rather than merely treating their psychiatric disorders and psychological problems. There is an urgent need to evaluate the various treatments being offered to children and adolescents with mental health needs. Empirical date on outcomes will determine the funding and delivery of services. As such, the latest research on treatment outcomes needs to be disseminated so that new and validated treatment methods can be implemented rapidly.
For mental health experts in the field of child/adolescent health care
