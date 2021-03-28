International Perspectives in Critical Care Nursing, An Issue of Critical Care Nursing Clinics of North America, Volume 33-1

In consultation with Consulting Editor, Dr. Cynthia Bautista, Guest Editor Christi Delemos has created an issue of Critical Care Nursing Clinics that gives the readers an opportunity to discover critical care nursing practices from critical care nurses around the world. Authors will have the opportunity to share the contributions of critical care nurses to health care globally. Current challenges in managing critical care patients anywhere in the world are discussed; articles are specifically devoted to ICU Nursing Priorities in the United States; Caring for Traumatic Brain Injury Patients: Australian Nursing Perspectives; Use of Diaries in ICU Delirium Patients: German Nursing Perspectives; Caring for Patients with Aneurysmal Subarachnnoid Hemorrhage: Nursing Perspectives from the UK; Critical Care Nursing in India; Nursing Priorities in Critical Care Nursing in the Philippines; The Glasgow Coma Scale: A European and Global Perspective on Enhancing Practice; and Care of the Patient with Acquired Brain Injury in Latin America and the Caribbean. Readers will come away with new perspectives of care for the critical care patient.