Encyclopedia of Public International Law, 5: International Organizations in General, Universal International Organizations, and Cooperation focuses on international governmental organizations and international cooperation of a universal nature.

The publication first elaborates on bank for international settlements, Bretton Woods Conference (1944), Customs Cooperation Council, Dumbarton Oaks Conference (1944), financial institutions, and food and agriculture organization of the United Nations. The text then examines industrial property and international protection, Intergovernmental Committee for Migration, international administrative unions, and the International Air Transport Association. Discussions focus on traffic conferences, international protection of intellectual property, historical evolution of legal rules, special legal problem, and evaluation.

The manuscript takes a look at the World Intellectual Property Organization, World Health Organization, World Food Council, voting rules in international conferences and organizations, and the Vienna Convention on the Representation of States in their Relations with International Organizations of a Universal Character. Topics include methods of voting, membership, decision-making, foundation and legal basis, functioning, and financing.

The text is a valuable source of information for researchers interested in international governmental organizations and international cooperation.