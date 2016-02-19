International Organization Documents for Translation from French
1st Edition
The Commonwealth and International Library: Pergamon Oxford French Series
Authors: J. Coveney
Editors: C. V. James I. C. Thimann
eBook ISBN: 9781483139746
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 94
Details
- No. of pages:
- 94
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1972
- Published:
- 1st January 1972
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483139746
About the Author
J. Coveney
About the Editor
C. V. James
I. C. Thimann
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.