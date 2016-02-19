International Organization Documents for Translation from French - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080162867, 9781483139746

International Organization Documents for Translation from French

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library: Pergamon Oxford French Series

Authors: J. Coveney
Editors: C. V. James I. C. Thimann
eBook ISBN: 9781483139746
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 94
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
24.95
21.21
19.99
16.99
31.95
27.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
94
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1972
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483139746

About the Author

J. Coveney

About the Editor

C. V. James

I. C. Thimann

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.