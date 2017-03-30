International Money and Finance, Ninth Edition presents an institutional and historical overview of international finance and international money, illustrating how key economic concepts can illuminate real world problems.

With three substantially revised chapters, and all chapters updated, it functions as a finance book that includes an international macroeconomics perspective in its final section. It emphasizes the newest trends in research, neatly defining the intersection of macro and finance.

Successfully used worldwide in both finance and economics departments at both undergraduate and graduate levels, the book features current data, revised test banks, and sharp insights about the practical implications of decision-making.