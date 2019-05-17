International Migration: Caring for Children and Families, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics of North America, Volume 66-3

In collaboration with Consulting Editor, Dr. Bonita Stanton, Drs. Stephen Ludwig, Andrew Steenhoff, and Julie M. Linton have assembled expert authors to bring current information to pediatricians on the timely topic of International Migration: Caring for Children and Families. The guest editors have addressed the societal issues, community response, and have provided clinical tools. Specific articles are devoted to the following topics: Concern for International Migration- Why Now?; Defining Size and Scope of the Problem; State of Health Services for Refugees and Immigrants; Intersection of Global and Urban; Developing a Community Response; Clinical Tools for Working Abroad with Migrants; Clinical Tools for Working at Home with Migrants; Advocacy Views from City Hall to Capitol Hill; Social, Educational and Psychological Development; Building on Resiliencies of Refugee Families; Overcoming Communication Barriers in Refuge Healthcare; and Building a Global Health Workforce. Readers will come away with the most current information on this important topic.