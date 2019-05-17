International Migration: Caring for Children and Families, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323678681, 9780323678698

International Migration: Caring for Children and Families, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics of North America, Volume 66-3

1st Edition

Authors: Stephen Ludwig, MD Andrew Steenhoff Julie Linton
eBook ISBN: 9780323678698
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323678681
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 17th May 2019
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

In collaboration with Consulting Editor, Dr. Bonita Stanton, Drs. Stephen Ludwig, Andrew Steenhoff, and Julie M. Linton have assembled expert authors to bring current information to pediatricians on the timely topic of International Migration: Caring for Children and Families. The guest editors have addressed the societal issues, community response, and have provided clinical tools. Specific articles are devoted to the following topics: Concern for International Migration- Why Now?; Defining Size and Scope of the Problem; State of Health Services for Refugees and Immigrants; Intersection of Global and Urban; Developing a Community Response; Clinical Tools for Working Abroad with Migrants; Clinical Tools for Working at Home with Migrants; Advocacy Views from City Hall to Capitol Hill; Social, Educational and Psychological Development; Building on Resiliencies of Refugee Families; Overcoming Communication Barriers in Refuge Healthcare; and Building a Global Health Workforce. Readers will come away with the most current information on this important topic.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323678698
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323678681

About the Authors

Stephen Ludwig, MD Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Medical Director of Global Pediatric Education at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA

Andrew Steenhoff Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Division of Infectious Diseases, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Medical Director of CHOP's Global Health Center, Philadelphia, PA

Julie Linton Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Pediatrics, Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, NC

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.