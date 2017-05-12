International Librarianship at Home and Abroad
1st Edition
Description
International Librarianship at Home and Abroad examines both the concept and reality of international librarianship. The intent of this book is not to glorify international librarianship, but to instead explore different ways that international librarianship might be understood and practiced. The book seeks to enrich and improve the everyday work done by librarians both at home and abroad in areas such as collection management, library services, and learning styles and techniques.
Key Features
- Describes familiar librarian work, such as resource sharing, weeding and distance reference services
- Explores features and how they contribute to, and reflect, international librarianship
- Offers further examples on how to incorporate more explicit elements of international librarianship into home library practice
Readership
Practicing librarians the world over including public service librarians, university librarians, and librarians working in libraries of all kinds; it could also potentially be used as a resource for library school graduate courses in international librarianship or global education
Table of Contents
Chapter 1
The Study of International Librarianship
1.1 Introduction
From my corner of the world
Background literature in librarianship
Comparative librarianship
Definitions of international librarianship
Critiques of international librarianship
Contributions from beyond North America
Core journals in international librarianship
The role of English
North American content
Weaknesses of library literature
My personal definition of international librarianship
Literature of international higher education
Chapter summary
References
Chapter 2
Current Practices in International Librarianship
Practices from documents
Professional support and services
Professional associations
Programs
Policies
Conferences
Standards and guidelines
Workshops
Library science education
General librarianship
Collections
Preservation
Intriguing examples
Multilingual cataloguing
Sister libraries
Librarians without Borders / Better World Books
Public library work with new immigrants and refugees
Document analysis
Connections
Education
Service
Chapter summary
Chapter 3
International Librarianship Survey: What are Librarians Broadly Thinking?
Methodology
Timeline and distribution channels
Participants
Survey results
Personal meaning of international librarianship
Library positions most involved with international librarianship
Reasons why these positions are most involved
Importance of the role of international librarianship
International librarianship as curriculum in library school
International librarianship and multilingualism
Library functions most suited to international librarianship
Best ways for learning about international librarianship
Experiencing international librarianship without travel abroad
Considering yourself an international librarian
Chapter summary
Chapter 4
International Librarianship Interviews: What are Individual Librarians Thinking about Deeply?
Participants
Being international
Personal definitions of international librarianship
Individual responses
Patterns of responses
Are you an international librarian?
Librarian roles in international librarianship
Traveler / visitor
Worker
Humanitarian
Educator
Leader
Virtual connector
Global resource sharer
Meaning of roles
Should international librarianship be a course in library school?
What should the role of English be in international librarianship?
Chapter summary
Chapter 5
The Many Forms of International Librarianship Abroad and At Home
Forms of international librarianship abroad
Working in a library abroad
Working in an international school library
Conducting a study travel trip to libraries abroad
Using or visiting libraries abroad
Participating in library study programs abroad
Taking part in library exchange programs abroad
Conducting library research abroad
Teaching librarianship abroad
Creating or supporting libraries in developing nations abroad
Working with international development organizations abroad
Doing a library internship abroad
Speaking at / attending library conferences abroad
Networking with LIS researchers abroad
Attending international book fairs abroad
Forms of international librarianship at home
Training international librarians
Mentoring international librarians
Hosting international librarians
Meeting visiting librarians
Supporting study abroad students
Working with international students in home libraries
Working with international scholars
Conducting webinars for librarians around the world
Providing virtual reference services
Building repositories to share information globally
Sister cities programs
Book exchange programs
Conducting library research with libraries abroad
Offering ESL and citizenship classes
Developing or joining clubs for international students
Creating library exhibits about different cultures
Assisting international researchers
Building international collections
Creating multilingual documents
Supporting translations services
Publishing internationally
Teaching a library school course
Contributing library material or expertise to developing nations
Fundraising for international library causes
Working abroad may not be the only form of international librarianship
Is working abroad the best form of international librarianship?
Chapter summary
Chapter 6
Internationalization at Home
Internationalization at home in higher education
Bringing it home in libraries
Practicing at home in libraries
Dual nature of internationalization at home
Attitudes and self-beliefs
Chapter summary
References
Chapter 7
Reframing International Librarianship
Reframing
Reframing international librarianship
From librarians to libraries
From academic libraries to all libraries
From native English speakers to all English speakers
From American vs. non-American to international
From roles to attitudes
From resources to attitudes
From all or nothing to various forms
From abroad only to abroad and at home
From elitism to everyday
From international librarianship to global librarianship
Chapter summary
References
Chapter 8
Putting International Librarianship into Practice: Beginning Points
Multiple entry points
International aspects
Borders
Processes as Ways to Begin
Identifying examples
Using reframing
Considering internationalization at home
Connections, education, and service
Making connections
Seeking out mentors
Joining professional associations
Attending conferences
Reading the literature
Making your own voice heard
Chapter summary
References
Chapter 9
Wider Themes and Trends
Revisiting themes from international higher education
Internationalization at home
Global citizenship
Intercultural awareness
Transnational education
Trends in librarianship
Internationalization in general
Sustainability
Technology
Library spaces
Wider trends
International librarianship can take many forms
International librarianship can be practiced at home
Reframing in international librarianship
Individual circumstances
Anchoring the practice of international librarianship
Chapter summary
References
Chapter 10
What Next? Moving International Librarianship Forward
Assessment
Added value
Best practices
Geographical levels
Nationality of participants
Global English
Chapter summary
References
Chapter 11
The Role of English in International Librarianship
Genesis
Role of English findings
Extending these findings
Further perspectives
Finding new voices
Chapter summary
References
Chapter 12
Ending and Beginning
Summary of three major findings
Implications for practice
Limitations
Need for further research
Practice and theory
Revisiting my definition
A new beginning
References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 12th May 2017
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081018972
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081018965
About the Author
Karen Bordonaro
Karen Bordonaro is the Liaison Librarian at the James A. Gibson Library, Brock University
Canada. She has been a practicing librarian for over 30 years, working with international students for most of that time. She works extensively with international students and scholars in her current full time librarian position, as well as working as a part time ESL instructor. In addition, she has a very personal interest in international librarianship from working in a Canadian library environment as an American in a border area (the Niagara region). Karen has a bachelor’s degree in German and Spanish, and master’s degrees in German, Library and Information Studies, and Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL). She also has a Ph.D. in Foreign and Second Language Education. Her research interests to date have focused on library learning and language learning, the use of libraries by ESL students, and how internationalization is practiced in German academic libraries.
Affiliations and Expertise
Liaison Librarian, Brock University Library, Canada
Reviews
"In summary, International Librarianship at Home and Abroad is an interesting, well-researched overview of current literature and perceptions, but it serves as more of an armchair perspective of the landscape rather than a firsthand account." --RUSQ