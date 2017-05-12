International Librarianship at Home and Abroad

Table of Contents

Chapter 1

The Study of International Librarianship

1.1 Introduction

From my corner of the world

Background literature in librarianship

Comparative librarianship

Definitions of international librarianship

Critiques of international librarianship

Contributions from beyond North America

Core journals in international librarianship

The role of English

North American content

Weaknesses of library literature

My personal definition of international librarianship

Literature of international higher education

Chapter summary

References

Chapter 2

Current Practices in International Librarianship

Practices from documents

Professional support and services

Professional associations

Programs

Policies

Conferences

Standards and guidelines

Workshops

Library science education

General librarianship

Collections

Preservation

Intriguing examples

Multilingual cataloguing

Sister libraries

Librarians without Borders / Better World Books

Public library work with new immigrants and refugees

Document analysis

Connections

Education

Service

Chapter summary

Chapter 3

International Librarianship Survey: What are Librarians Broadly Thinking?

Methodology

Timeline and distribution channels

Participants

Survey results

Personal meaning of international librarianship

Library positions most involved with international librarianship

Reasons why these positions are most involved

Importance of the role of international librarianship

International librarianship as curriculum in library school

International librarianship and multilingualism

Library functions most suited to international librarianship

Best ways for learning about international librarianship

Experiencing international librarianship without travel abroad

Considering yourself an international librarian

Chapter summary

Chapter 4

International Librarianship Interviews: What are Individual Librarians Thinking about Deeply?

Participants

Being international

Personal definitions of international librarianship

Individual responses

Patterns of responses

Are you an international librarian?

Librarian roles in international librarianship

Traveler / visitor

Worker

Humanitarian

Educator

Leader

Virtual connector

Global resource sharer

Meaning of roles

Should international librarianship be a course in library school?

What should the role of English be in international librarianship?

Chapter summary

Chapter 5

The Many Forms of International Librarianship Abroad and At Home

Forms of international librarianship abroad

Working in a library abroad

Working in an international school library

Conducting a study travel trip to libraries abroad

Using or visiting libraries abroad

Participating in library study programs abroad

Taking part in library exchange programs abroad

Conducting library research abroad

Teaching librarianship abroad

Creating or supporting libraries in developing nations abroad

Working with international development organizations abroad

Doing a library internship abroad

Speaking at / attending library conferences abroad

Networking with LIS researchers abroad

Attending international book fairs abroad

Forms of international librarianship at home

Training international librarians

Mentoring international librarians

Hosting international librarians

Meeting visiting librarians

Supporting study abroad students

Working with international students in home libraries

Working with international scholars

Conducting webinars for librarians around the world

Providing virtual reference services

Building repositories to share information globally

Sister cities programs

Book exchange programs

Conducting library research with libraries abroad

Offering ESL and citizenship classes

Developing or joining clubs for international students

Creating library exhibits about different cultures

Assisting international researchers

Building international collections

Creating multilingual documents

Supporting translations services

Publishing internationally

Teaching a library school course

Contributing library material or expertise to developing nations

Fundraising for international library causes

Working abroad may not be the only form of international librarianship

Is working abroad the best form of international librarianship?

Chapter summary

Chapter 6

Internationalization at Home

Internationalization at home in higher education

Bringing it home in libraries

Practicing at home in libraries

Dual nature of internationalization at home

Attitudes and self-beliefs

Chapter summary

References

Chapter 7

Reframing International Librarianship

Reframing

Reframing international librarianship

From librarians to libraries

From academic libraries to all libraries

From native English speakers to all English speakers

From American vs. non-American to international

From roles to attitudes

From resources to attitudes

From all or nothing to various forms

From abroad only to abroad and at home

From elitism to everyday

From international librarianship to global librarianship

Chapter summary

References

Chapter 8

Putting International Librarianship into Practice: Beginning Points

Multiple entry points

International aspects

Borders

Processes as Ways to Begin

Identifying examples

Using reframing

Considering internationalization at home

Connections, education, and service

Making connections

Seeking out mentors

Joining professional associations

Attending conferences

Reading the literature

Making your own voice heard

Chapter summary

References

Chapter 9

Wider Themes and Trends

Revisiting themes from international higher education

Internationalization at home

Global citizenship

Intercultural awareness

Transnational education

Trends in librarianship

Internationalization in general

Sustainability

Technology

Library spaces

Wider trends

International librarianship can take many forms

International librarianship can be practiced at home

Reframing in international librarianship

Individual circumstances

Anchoring the practice of international librarianship

Chapter summary

References

Chapter 10

What Next? Moving International Librarianship Forward

Assessment

Added value

Best practices

Geographical levels

Nationality of participants

Global English

Chapter summary

References

Chapter 11

The Role of English in International Librarianship

Genesis

Role of English findings

Extending these findings

Further perspectives

Finding new voices

Chapter summary

References

Chapter 12

Ending and Beginning

Summary of three major findings

Implications for practice

Limitations

Need for further research

Practice and theory

Revisiting my definition

A new beginning

References