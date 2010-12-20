International Investments in Private Equity
1st Edition
Asset Allocation, Markets, and Industry Structure
Description
How can private equity investors exploit investment opportunities in foreign markets? Peter Cornelius uses a proprietary database to investigate and describe private equity markets worldwide, revealing their levels of integration, their risks, and the ways that investors can mitigate those risks. In three major sections that concentrate on the risk and return profile of private equity, the growth dynamics of discrete markets and geographies, and opportunities for private equity investments, he offers hard-to-find analyses that fill knowledge gaps about foreign markets. Observing that despite the progressive dismantling of barriers investors are still home-biased, he demonstrates that a methodical approach to understanding foreign private equity markets can take advantage of the macroeconomic and structural factors that drive supply and demand dynamics in individual markets.
Key Features
Readership
Investment professionals as well as upper-division undergraduates and graduate students worldwide studying investments and financial markets
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
PART I: PRIVATE EQUITY AS AN ASSET CLASS
2. Organization, Value Creation and Performance
3. Global Benchmarks
4. Private Equity in Diversified Investment Portfolios
5. Designing Private Equity Programs in Open Markets
PART II: MARKETS, INVESTMENT FLOWS AND DUE DILIGENCE
6. Global Markets, Regional Penetration and Country Risk
7. Private Equity Funds and Cross-Border Acquisitions
8. Cross-Border Fund Commitments, due Diligence and the Allocation Matrix
9. Regional Integration
10. Fund Investments and Currency movements
PART III: WHAT’S NEXT?
11. Private Equity in the Era of Deleveraging
PART IV: STRATEGIC CONVERSATIONS WITH GENERAL PARTNERS
12. Chasing Deals Globally: Expansion Strategies and Risk Management of Leading Private Equity Firms
Details
- No. of pages:
- 328
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2011
- Published:
- 20th December 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123785824
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123750822
About the Author
Peter Klaus Cornelius
Peter Cornelius is a Research Fellow at the Emerging Markets Institute, Samuel Curtis Johnson Graduate School of Management, Cornell University, Ithaca, NY, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Fellow, Emerging Markets Institute, Samuel Curtis Johnson Graduate School of Management