International Investments in Private Equity - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123750822, 9780123785824

International Investments in Private Equity

1st Edition

Asset Allocation, Markets, and Industry Structure

Authors: Peter Klaus Cornelius
eBook ISBN: 9780123785824
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123750822
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 20th December 2010
Page Count: 328
Description

How can private equity investors exploit investment opportunities in foreign markets?  Peter Cornelius uses a proprietary database to investigate and describe private equity markets worldwide, revealing their levels of integration, their risks, and the ways that investors can mitigate those risks.  In three major sections that concentrate on the risk and return profile of private equity, the growth dynamics of discrete markets and geographies, and opportunities for private equity investments, he offers hard-to-find analyses that fill knowledge gaps about foreign markets.  Observing that despite the progressive dismantling of barriers investors are still home-biased, he demonstrates that a methodical approach to understanding foreign private equity markets can take advantage of the macroeconomic and structural factors that drive supply and demand dynamics in individual markets.

Key Features

  • Foreword by Josh Lerner
  • Teaches readers how to investigate and analyze foreign private equity markets
  • Forecasts private equity investment opportunities via macroeconomic and structural factors in individual markets
  • Draws on data from a proprietary database covering 250 buyout and VC funds and 7,000 portfolio companies.

    • Readership

    Investment professionals as well as upper-division undergraduates and graduate students worldwide studying investments and financial markets

    Table of Contents

    1. 1. Introduction

      PART I: PRIVATE EQUITY AS AN ASSET CLASS

      2. Organization, Value Creation and Performance

      3. Global Benchmarks

      4. Private Equity in Diversified Investment Portfolios

      5. Designing Private Equity Programs in Open Markets

      PART II: MARKETS, INVESTMENT FLOWS AND DUE DILIGENCE

      6. Global Markets, Regional Penetration and Country Risk

      7. Private Equity Funds and Cross-Border Acquisitions

      8. Cross-Border Fund Commitments, due Diligence and the Allocation Matrix

      9. Regional Integration

      10. Fund Investments and Currency movements

      PART III: WHAT’S NEXT?

      11. Private Equity in the Era of Deleveraging

      PART IV: STRATEGIC CONVERSATIONS WITH GENERAL PARTNERS

      12. Chasing Deals Globally: Expansion Strategies and Risk Management of Leading Private Equity Firms

    Details

    About the Author

    Peter Klaus Cornelius

    Peter Cornelius is a Research Fellow at the Emerging Markets Institute, Samuel Curtis Johnson Graduate School of Management, Cornell University, Ithaca, NY, USA.

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Research Fellow, Emerging Markets Institute, Samuel Curtis Johnson Graduate School of Management

    Ratings and Reviews

