International Handbook of Cognitive and Behavioural Treatments for Psychological Disorders

Section headings, chapter and chapter sub-headings: Foreword (H.J. Eysenck). Preface (V.E. Caballo). I. Cognitive-Behavioral Treatment of Anxiety Disorders. 1. Specific Phobia (M.M. Antony, D.H. Barlow). Introduction. Theoretical foundations of exposure-based treatment. Empirical findings on the treatment of specific phobias. A cognitive-behavioral treatment program for specific phobia. Conclusions and future directions. References. Further readings. 2. Social Phobia (V.E. Caballo et al.). Introduction. Definition and epidemiological and clinical features. Theoretical foundations for the treatment of social phobia. A model for the acquisition of social anxiety/phobia. Empirical results for the effectiveness of cognitive/behavioral treatments of social phobia. Assessment of social phobia. Development of a protocol for the cognitive/behavioral treatment of social phobia. Conclusions and future directions. References. Further readings. 3. Agoraphobia (E. Echeburúa, P. de Corral). Introduction. Evaluation. Exposure therapy. Self-exposure. Cognitive and coping techniques and means of improving upon exposure therapy. Conclusions. References. Further readings. 4. Panic Disorder (M.G. Craske, M.R. Lewin). Introduction. Theoretical and empirical foundations of treatment. Cognitive-behavioral treatment approaches. Cognitive-behavioral treatment protocol. Conclusions and future directions. References. Further readings. 5. Analysis and Treatment of Obsessions (M. Freeston, R. Ladouceur). Introduction. Diagnostic issues. A clinical model of obsessional thoughts. Assessment. Treatment. References. Further readings. 6. Cognitive-Behavioral Treatment of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorders (M. Astin, P. Resick). Introduction. Learning theory. Emotional processing theory. Information processing theory. Eye movement desensitization and reprocessing. Future directions. References. Further readings. 7. Analysis and Treatment of Generalized Anxiety Disorder (M.J. Dugas, R. Ladouceur). Introduction. Classification. Comorbidity. The concept of worry. Clinical conception of GAD worry. Treatment outcome studies. Types of worries. Assessment. Overview of treatment. Process of treatment. Presentation of treatment rationale. References. Further readings. 8. Generalized Anxiety and Anxiety Management Training (J.L. Deffenbacher). Introduction. Characteristics of the generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). AMT: History and rationale. AMT: Empirical basis. AMT: procedures for individual AMT. AMT: Group procedures. Integration of AMT with other therapeutic approaches. Conclusions. References. Further readings. II. Cognitive-Behavioral Treatment of Sexual Disorders. 9. Cognitive-behavioral treatment of sexual dysfunctions (M.P. Carey). Historical overview and overview of the chapter. The sexual dysfunctions. Empirical and theoretical foundations. Cognitive-behavioral treatment. Conclusions and future directions. References. Further readings. 10. Cognitive-Behavioral Approaches to Paraphilias: The Treatment of Sexual Offenders (W.L. Marshall, Y.M. Fernandez). Introduction. Treatment. Effectiveness of treatment. Future research. References. Further readings. III. Cognitive-Behavioral Treatment of Dissociative Disorders. 11. A Cognitive Therapy Model For the Treatment of Dissociative Identity Disorder and Allied Conditions (C.G. Fine). Introduction. The cognitive behavioral model in the treatment of dissociative identity disorder: principles, goals and structure. The cognitive model revisited: Schema Focused Cognitive Therapy. Treatment implications. References. Further readings. IV. Cognitive-Behavioral Treatment of Somatoform Disorders. 12. Hypochondriasis (C. Botella, M. Pilar Martínez Narváez). Introduction. Concept and diagnosis. Short cognitive explanatory modes. Behavioural and cognitive-behavioural treatments. Intervention protocol. Conclusion and future tendencies. References. Further readings. 13. Body Dysmorphic Disorder (J.C. Rosen). Introduction. Clinical features of body dysmorphic disorder. Psychotherapy research on body dysmorphic disorder. Guidelines for the assessment and treatment of body dysmorphic disorder. Conclusion. References. Further readings. V. Cognitive-Behavioral Treatment of Impulse-Control Disorders. 14. Pathological Gambling (L. Sharpe). Introduction. Empirical background of treatment. Assessment of problem gambling. Treatment. Conclusion. References. Further readings. 15. Other impulse-control disorders with emphasis in trichotillomania (D. Opdike, B.O. Rothbaum). Introduction. Intermittent explosive disorder. Kleptomania. Pyromania. Trichotillomanýa. Conclusion and future directions. References. Further readings. VI. Cognitive Behavioral Treatment of Mood Disorders. 16. Behavioral Treatment of Unipolar Depression (P.M. Lewinsohn et al.). Introduction. Behavioral theories of depression. Behavioral assessment of depression. Behavioral treatment of depression. Future directions. References. Further readings. 17. Cognitive Therapy of Depression (A. Freeman, C.L. Oster). Introduction. Cognitive distortions. Life events and schema. Assessing schema. Surface cognitions. Cognitive triad. The integrative model. Cognitive therapy of depression. Conclusions. References. Further readings. 18. Cognitive-Behavioral Treatment of Bipolar Disorders (M. Ramírez-Basco, M.E. Thase). What is bipolar disorder?. Why does maintenance pharmacotherapy fail?. How can a psychosocial treatment help to modify a "biological" disorder? Cognitive behavior therapy for bipolar disorder. Conclusions and future directions. References. Further readings. VII. Cognitive-Behavioral Treatment of Psychotic and Organic Disorders. 19. Cognitive-behavioral treatment of schizophrenia (K.T. Mueser). Introduction. Symptoms and impairments of schizophrenia. The stress-vulnerability-coping skills model. Cognitive-behavioral interventions. Conclusions. References. Further readings. 20. Psychoeducation for People Vulnerable to Schizophrenia (S. Rebolledo, M. José Lobato). Introduction. The Psychological Impact of Schizophrenic Experiences as a Foundation Psyhoeducative Treatment. Concept of Psychoeducation. Progressive Learning Scale in Psychoeducation of People affected by schizophrenic disorders. Methodology of Activities. Conclusions. References. Further readings. 21. Cognitive Therapy for Voices and Hallucinations (C. Jackson, P. Chadwick). Overview. A cognitive approach to voices. A cognitive model of delusions. Conclusion. References. Further readings. 22. Behavioral Management of Problem Behaviors Associated with Dementia (B. Edelstein et al.). Introduction. Physiological considerations. Behavior management. Conclusion. References. Further readings. 23. Outpatient Treatment for Persons with Mental Retardation (Christine M. Nezu et al.). Introduction. Mental retardation and adaptive functioning. Obstacles to effective treatment. Assessment considerations. Multimodal assessment. Behavioral approaches. Future research directions. References. Further readings. Analytic index.