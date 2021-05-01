International Environmental Cooperation and The Global Sustainability Capital Framework
1st Edition
International Cooperation and Global Sustainability offers in-depth analysis of international environmental cooperation and agreements, focusing on the core drivers, barriers, incentives and critical success factors for global sustainability and governance. The book emphasizes the human and moral dimensions of sustainability and examines international systemic vulnerabilities, contingencies and modeling, as well as the theoretical postulates and the real conditions of the international system.
- Develops a Sustainability Capital Framework for IEC and global sustainability
- Examines the drivers, barriers, incentives and success factors for global sustainability
- Includes novel assertions drawn from original empirical data and extensive case studies
- Engages with critical literature published in the field
Students, researchers. Public administrators, environmental managers, governmental and non-governmental organizations
Part I: Technicalities of participation and of IEAs
1. Introduction
2. Participation in IEAs: A Necessary Precursor for Sustainability
3. IEAs: Definitions and Structure
4. Life-cycle of IEAs
5. Evolution of IEAs
Part 2: Drivers, Barriers, and Incentives
6. Drivers, Barriers, and Incentives for IEC
7. The Military and the Environment
8. Revalorization of morality, and an ethos of truth, integrity, and compassion
9. Adoption of a Principled Approach to Societal Goal-Setting
10. Realizing Empowerment
Part 3: Theoretical Considerations
11. Understanding International Environmental Cooperation
12. Some New Theoretical Imperatives
13. Bringing It Together: The Sustainability Capital Framework
- 356
- English
- © Elsevier 2021
- 1st May 2021
- Elsevier
- 9780128245194
Chenaz Seelarbokus
Chenaz B. Seelarbokus is an Associate Professor of Public Administration in the School of Government and International Affairs at Kennesaw State University. Prior to her academic career, Chenaz served as Assistant Secretary in the Ministry for the Environment & Quality of Life, the Ministry of Education and Human Resources, and the Ministry of Commerce and Cooperatives in the Government of Mauritius, and was also part of the technical cadre in the Environmental Studies Laboratory of the University of Mauritius.
Associate Professor of Public Administration, School of Government and International Affairs, Kennesaw State University, GA, USA
