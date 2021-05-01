COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
International Environmental Cooperation and The Global Sustainability Capital Framework

1st Edition

Author: Chenaz Seelarbokus
Paperback ISBN: 9780128245194
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st May 2021
Page Count: 356
Description

International Cooperation and Global Sustainability offers in-depth analysis of international environmental cooperation and agreements, focusing on the core drivers, barriers, incentives and critical success factors for global sustainability and governance. The book emphasizes the human and moral dimensions of sustainability and examines international systemic vulnerabilities, contingencies and modeling, as well as the theoretical postulates and the real conditions of the international system.

Key Features

  • Develops a Sustainability Capital Framework for IEC and global sustainability
  • Examines the drivers, barriers, incentives and success factors for global sustainability
  • Includes novel assertions drawn from original empirical data and extensive case studies
  • Engages with critical literature published in the field

Readership

Students, researchers. Public administrators, environmental managers, governmental and non-governmental organizations

Table of Contents

Part I: Technicalities of participation and of IEAs
1. Introduction
2. Participation in IEAs: A Necessary Precursor for Sustainability
3. IEAs: Definitions and Structure
4. Life-cycle of IEAs
5. Evolution of IEAs

Part 2: Drivers, Barriers, and Incentives
6. Drivers, Barriers, and Incentives for IEC
7. The Military and the Environment
8. Revalorization of morality, and an ethos of truth, integrity, and compassion
9. Adoption of a Principled Approach to Societal Goal-Setting
10. Realizing Empowerment

Part 3: Theoretical Considerations
11. Understanding International Environmental Cooperation
12. Some New Theoretical Imperatives
13. Bringing It Together: The Sustainability Capital Framework

About the Author

Chenaz Seelarbokus

Chenaz B. Seelarbokus is an Associate Professor of Public Administration in the School of Government and International Affairs at Kennesaw State University. Prior to her academic career, Chenaz served as Assistant Secretary in the Ministry for the Environment & Quality of Life, the Ministry of Education and Human Resources, and the Ministry of Commerce and Cooperatives in the Government of Mauritius, and was also part of the technical cadre in the Environmental Studies Laboratory of the University of Mauritius.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Public Administration, School of Government and International Affairs, Kennesaw State University, GA, USA

