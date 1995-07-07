International Encyclopedia of National Systems of Education

This Encyclopedia, arranged alphabetically, contains 152 articles on national systems of education. The reviews are all structured in the same way, providing the following information.

• general background information, eg. geographical, social structure, economic factors.

• politics and goals of the educational system.

• the formal structure of education.

• administrative and supervisory structure.

• educational finance.

• personnel for the education system.

• curriculum development.

• examinations, promotion and certification.

• educational assessment, evaluation and research.

• review of the major reforms in the 1980s and early 1990s.

• problems for the year 2000.

• references and further reading.

• author index.

This new Encyclopedia draws upon articles in The International Encyclopedia of Education, Second Edition, (described by Choice as being "a premier resource when judged on virtually every criteria applied to a reference work"), with revisions as well as new articles. It provides the reader with an immediate overall impression of a country's system of education and its main features and special aspects.

Of particular value in the wake of the changes in the former Soviet Bloc, are the descriptions of ongoing reforms in Eastern European countries.

No other single reference source provides such a comprehensive and up to date collection of authoritative information on national systems of education.