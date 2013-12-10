International Cooperation, Convergence and Harmonization of Pharmaceutical Regulations
1st Edition
A Global Perspective
International Cooperation, Convergence and Harmonization of Pharmaceutical Regulations: A Global Perspective provides the current status of the complex and broad phenomenon of cooperation, convergence and harmonization in the pharmaceutical sector (Part I), thoroughly evaluates its added value and its critical parameters and influencing factors (Part II) in order to recommend actions and measures to support the next steps for cooperation, convergence and harmonization (Part III). All of these recommendations in the book support the establishment of a better coordinated global pharmaceutical system which represents the best realistic alternative to fulfill the objective to establish a global coalition of regulators and to respond to an increased demand to further cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector. This proposed framework, which leverages all of the ongoing positive cooperation initiatives and uses as foundations all of the numerous harmonization projects developed over the years, presents advantages for all stakeholders and would definitively have significant added value to the promotion and protection of global public health.
- The status of all major worldwide harmonization and cooperation initiatives (at bilateral, regional, and global levels)
- The value of cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector and the driving factors behind harmonization
- The proposition of a structure for the global pharmaceutical system and timely recommendations for enhancing international cooperation, as well as further discussion and policy changes in this area
Regulatory professionals from pharmaceutical companies, academia and regulatory agencies worldwide, as well as students in regulatory affairs programs
Dedication
Preface
About the Author
Foreword by Professor Stuart Walker
Introduction
Part I. State of Play and Review of Major Cooperation Initiatives
Abstract
I-1) Global Initiatives
I-2) Regional Initiatives
I-3) Bilateral Initiatives
I-4) Other Cooperation Initiatives
I-5) Conclusion
Part II. Value and Influencing Factors of the Cooperation, Convergence, and Harmonization in the Pharmaceutical Sector
Abstract
II-1) Value of the Cooperation, Convergence, and Harmonization in the Pharmaceutical Domain
II-2) Critical Parameters and Influencing Factors for Cooperation, Convergence, and Harmonization
Part III. Recommendations to Support the Next Phase of International Cooperation, Convergence, and Harmonization in the Pharmaceutical Domain
Abstract
III-1) Overview and Key Principles of the Proposed Global Pharmaceutical System
III-2) Recommendations
Conclusion
Acronyms and Abbreviations
List of Figures, Tables and Plates
Figures
Tables
Color Plates
List of References
Index
Color Plates
- No. of pages:
- 376
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 10th December 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128005699
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128000533
Pierre-Louis Lezotre
Dr. Pierre-Louis Lezotre specializes in global regulatory strategy, and is recognized for his passion and expertise
on international cooperation, convergence, and harmonization of regulations for pharmaceutical
and biotechnology products. He has worked in different cultural environments and lived in
both Europe and the United States.
Dr. Lezotre studied biology (University of Sciences, Saint-Etienne, France)
and drug development (University of Pharmacy, Montpellier, France) from
1992 to 1998. He then received his Master in Regulatory Sciences in 1999 (University
of Pharmacy, Lille, France). He also recently completed his PhD in Law with honors (Doctoral
School of “Law, Politics and Management,” University of Law, Lille, France).
Since 1998, Dr. Lezotre has worked for several international pharmaceutical and biotechnology
companies, with increasing levels of responsibility. He has served as a regional and
then global regulatory leader for small molecule and biologic/biotech programs in various
stages of research and development (from early discovery to life cycle management). He
successfully led many global regulatory teams in supporting global registrations of major
products and numerous development projects in several therapeutic areas, including
dermatology, urology, neurology, and pain. He has been responsible for communications
with worldwide Drug Regulatory Authorities and has also worked with external partners/
companies through co-development agreements and business development programs.
Dr. Lezotre has recently been invited to teach courses on international regulation in the
Regulatory Sciences programs of the University of Southern California (USC).
PhD, MS, Director, Global Regulatory Affairs, Allergan, Inc., Irvine, CA, USA
“…thoroughly covers the current state of international cooperative initiatives, underlying principles, why cooperation is important, and productive objectives for the future… This book has been selected for The First Clinical Research Bookshelf Essential reading for clinical research professionals.”--Journal of Clinical Research Best Practices, July 2014