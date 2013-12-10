International Cooperation, Convergence and Harmonization of Pharmaceutical Regulations

Dr. Pierre-Louis Lezotre specializes in global regulatory strategy, and is recognized for his passion and expertise

on international cooperation, convergence, and harmonization of regulations for pharmaceutical

and biotechnology products. He has worked in different cultural environments and lived in

both Europe and the United States.

Dr. Lezotre studied biology (University of Sciences, Saint-Etienne, France)

and drug development (University of Pharmacy, Montpellier, France) from

1992 to 1998. He then received his Master in Regulatory Sciences in 1999 (University

of Pharmacy, Lille, France). He also recently completed his PhD in Law with honors (Doctoral

School of “Law, Politics and Management,” University of Law, Lille, France).

Since 1998, Dr. Lezotre has worked for several international pharmaceutical and biotechnology

companies, with increasing levels of responsibility. He has served as a regional and

then global regulatory leader for small molecule and biologic/biotech programs in various

stages of research and development (from early discovery to life cycle management). He

successfully led many global regulatory teams in supporting global registrations of major

products and numerous development projects in several therapeutic areas, including

dermatology, urology, neurology, and pain. He has been responsible for communications

with worldwide Drug Regulatory Authorities and has also worked with external partners/

companies through co-development agreements and business development programs.

Dr. Lezotre has recently been invited to teach courses on international regulation in the

Regulatory Sciences programs of the University of Southern California (USC).