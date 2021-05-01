International Cooperation and Global Sustainability
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
International Cooperation and Global Sustainability offers in-depth analysis of international environmental cooperation, focusing on the core drivers, barriers, incentives, and critical success factors for global sustainability. Emphasizes the human and moral dimensions of sustainability, the book examines international systemic vulnerabilities, contingencies, and modeling, as well as the theoretical postulates and the real conditions of the international system.
Key Features
- Develops a Sustainability Capital Framework for IEC and global sustainability
- Examines the drivers, barriers, incentives, and success factors for global sustainability
- Novel assertions drawn from original empirical data and extensive case studies
- Engages with critical literature published in the field
Readership
Students, researchers. Public administrators, environmental managers, governmental and non-governmental organizations
Table of Contents
Part I: Technicalities of participation and of IEAs
1. Introduction
2. Participation in IEAs: A Necessary Precursor for Sustainability
3. IEAs: Definitions and Structure
4. Life-cycle of IEAs
5. Evolution of IEAs
Part 2: Drivers, Barriers, and Incentives
6. Drivers, Barriers, and Incentives for IEC
7. The Military and the Environment
8. Revalorization of morality, and an ethos of truth, integrity, and compassion
9. Adoption of a Principled Approach to Societal Goal-Setting
10. Realizing Empowerment
Part 3: Theoretical Considerations
11. Understanding International Environmental Cooperation
12. Some New Theoretical Imperatives
13. Bringing It Together: The Sustainability Capital Framework
Details
- No. of pages:
- 356
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st May 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128245194
About the Author
Chenaz Seelarbokus
Chenaz Seelarbokus, Associate Professor of Public Administration in the School of Government and International Affairs at Kennesaw State University, teaches international environmental policy. Prior to her academic career she served in the Ministry of Environment & Quality of Life, the Ministry of Education and Human Resources, and the Ministry of Commerce and Cooperatives for the government of Mauritius.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Public Administration, School of Government and International Affairs, Kennesaw State University, GA, USA
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.